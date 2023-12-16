Starkville - Mississippi State continues to bolster its offensive line through the transfer portal.

Just days after landing a commitment from North Texas center Ethan Miner, the Bulldogs added another American Athletic Conference standout in Memphis left tackle Makylan Pounders. The redshirt sophomore will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Pounders, a Byhalia, Miss. native, returned to the Magnolia State for an official visit at Mississippi State this weekend. He also visited Auburn and held transfer portal offers from Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and South Carolina.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound left tackle held down the blindside for Memphis this season, starting 10 games. Pounders surrendered only one sack, according to PFF, along with 12 quarterback pressures.

After redshirting his true freshman campaign in 2021, Pounders began the 2022 season as the Tigers' starting right tackle, but went down with an injury in the season opener at Mississippi State. He played sparingly in six games, drawing two starts.

As a three-star prospect in the 2021 class out of Byhalia High School, Pounders initially committed to Mississippi State before flipping his commitment to Ole Miss. On national signing day, Pounders decommitted with the Rebels and signed with Memphis.

Rivals ranks Pounders as the #121 transfer portal prospect and the and the #16 offensive lineman. He is the fourth transfer to commit to Mississippi State, following Miner, Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen and North Carolina defensive lineman Kedrick Bingley-Jones.