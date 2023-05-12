Baton Rouge, LA - Paul Skenes tossed seven innings of one-run ball while the LSU offense exploded for four home runs to run-rule Mississippi State 12-1.

Skenes, an Air Force transfer, showed exactly why he’s projected to be the first pitcher selected in the 2023 MLB Draft with a wicked fastball that touched 101 MPH. The 6’6” righty struck out the first six Mississippi State hitters and totaled 13 on the night, tied for his second most this season.

Mississippi State didn’t have a baserunner until David Mershon walked in the third, and didn’t get their first hit until a ground ball up the middle by Luke Hancock with two outs in the fifth. The only Bulldog run came via a solo home run by catcher Ross Highfil, only the fifth home run Skenes has allowed this season. It was the ninth homer Highfill hit this season, breaking a five-game hitless streak for the freshman.

On the flip side, the #2 Tigers had no issues offensively. Leadoff man Gavin Dugas tallied four hits and was a double shy of the cycle. Dugas smacked the first pitch Mississippi State starter Ean Siary threw over the wall in the top of the first and scored on a sac fly after a triple in the second. The freshman Siary also surrendered back-to-back homers to LSU right fielder Brayden Jobert and shortstop Jordan Thompson, allowing five earned runs in his two innings of work.

Mississippi State freshman Brock Tapper pitched three innings of scoreless ball before allowing three earned runs in the sixth inning. The Tigers loaded the bases on two ground ball singles and a bunt single, and Tapper walked the SEC’s batting average leader Dylan Crews to bring in a run. Bulldog sophomore Tyson Hardin allowed an RBI single to NC State transfer Tommy White and a sac fly to designated hitter Cade Beloso, though both runs were charged to Tapper.

In the seventh, Hardin gave up four earned runs to allow LSU to walk it off for a run rule. He allowed three consecutive hits to catcher Alex Milazzo, Dugas, and left fielder Tre’ Morgan. After Morgan drove in two runs on his single, White, who earned the nickname Tommy Tanks by blasting 27 homers as a freshman, ended the ballgame on a two-run shot to left, his 18th of the 2023 campaign.

Friday night was the sixth time Mississippi State has been run-ruled, matching their total of conference wins as they fall to 6-19 in league play. The Bulldogs are currently tied with Ole Miss for 13th in the SEC, and trail Missouri by one game for the last spot in the SEC Tournament with five games to go.

Mississippi State preserved their top arm in junior right-hander Cade Smith for Saturday, avoiding the Friday night matchup with Skenes, while LSU will toss junior righty Ty Floyd. The strategy worked for Auburn last week, pitching their normal Friday starter Tommy Vail on Saturday, helping Auburn take the final two games of the series after LSU won game one.



