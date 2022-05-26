Louisiana DB Jaydun Colbert Quickly Adding D1 Offers

Youngsville- When class of 2023 Westgate (LA) High School's Jaydun Colbert woke up on Monday morning, he had no Division-1 offers, but that all changed when Nebraska offered the 5-foot-11 175-pound defensive back on Monday.

"Coach (Erik) Chinander came to my school and talked to me about the campus and my interest in the program. I told him that I wanted to be somewhere that felt like home and where I felt wanted, and he offered me. We looked at my film, and the rest is history."

Things began to move fast for Colbert once he got the Nebraska offer, and over the next three days, he picked up offers from Florida International, Army, Grambling, Northwestern State, and Southern.

"After Nebraska offered me, everything was different. I started to get more attention and looks at my HUDL film. It's been great."

Mississippi State became the second Power 5 program to offer Colbert while he was at practice today.

"I was on the field today when my coach came over with Mississippi State on the phone. Their coaches told me they were ready to offer me, and I was speechless. It was a crazy experience; it was something I didn't expect."

Colbert is hoping to get some visits mapped out soon but is busy with travel baseball for the time being.