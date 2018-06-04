Louisiana CB will commit as soon as he has that feeling
Gregory Brooks Jr. has his eyes and ears open. He is speaking with coaches daily, he will take some visits this summer and as soon as he has that feeling, he will end the recruiting process and com...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news