Baton Rouge, LA - Mississippi State turned a pitcher’s duel into a slugfest with eight runs against the LSU bullpen to even up the series against the #2 Tigers.

The decision to save Cade Smith for Saturday proved to be the right call for head coach Chris Lemonis as the junior right-hander held the prolific LSU lineup to two runs across six innings. Though the Southaven, MS product walked five hitters, Smith allowed only four hits and struck out seven.

Smith fell into some trouble in the second by loading the bases and allowed his first run on a walk to LSU shortstop Jordan Thompson, but was able to limit the damage by fanning the leadoff hitter Gavin Dugas to end the inning. LSU catcher Hayden Travinski blasted a solo home to lead off the fourth, but Smith settled in and cruised through the sixth inning without allowing another run.

Against LSU junior Ty Floyd, it looked like the Bulldog lineup would have a repeat night after striking out 13 times against Paul Skenes on Friday. Floyd, a right from Rockmart, GA, racked up a season-high ten punchouts and allowed only five hits and one walk in six innings of action, with the only one run coming on a David Mershon double in the fifth.

The battle of bullpens has rarely worked in Mississippi State’s favor, but the Bulldog bats went to town on LSU relievers and exploded for eight runs in the final three innings. Luke Hancock evened the game at two a piece with a solo homer in the seventh against lefty Nate Ackenhausen, however, the Tigers reclaimed the lead after Colby Holcombe hit two batters, allowing two runs to score on a Tommy White single and a ground ball double play from Cade Beloso.

Mississippi State responded in dominant fashion with a big crooked number, putting up six runs in the top of the eighth. Freshman Dakota Jordan struck out four times on the night but came through with a leadoff double against UCLA transfer Thatcher Hurd and junior right fielder Kellum Clark followed by blasting his 11th homer of the season to the last row of the bleachers in left center. Bryce Chance pinch-hit for the DH Aaron Downs and reached on a dropped third strike, and Hancock walked.

Sophomore third baseman Slate Alford gave the Bulldogs their first lead with a single into center. A couple of failed bunt attempts by Mershon and Amani Larry seemed to slow the momentum, and Mershon’s came on a botched call by the umpires as they said he was hit by the ball in play even though he was still in the batter’s box. With two outs, the ball didn’t lie as centerfielder Colton Ledbetter sent a three-run jack off lefty Riley Cooper over the right field wall to put the Bulldogs up 8-4.

After a shutout inning by KC Hunt, Slate Alford knocked in his second RBI with a single into right for some insurance, and Texas transfer Aaron Nixon shut the door in the bottom of the ninth.

Mississippi State improves to 7-19 in SEC play but still sits two games behind Missouri for the last spot in the SEC Tournament after the Tigers took the first two games of their series with Georgia. Neither team has announced a starter for the rubber match at 1 p.m. Sunday.