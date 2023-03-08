Starkville - Bradley Loftin lit up the Valparaiso lineup last night striking out 11 hitters in six innings in a 12-2 victory.

The freshman from DeSoto Central struck out the side in order in both the first and fifth innings, dominating with his 94 MPH fastball and lethal changeup. Loftin allowed only two hits and two runs on the night but also walked five batters. The command has faltered at times, but he's been practically unhittable this season with a .128 opponent batting average and Bulldog skipper Chris Lemonis said it was his best outing of the season.

"I think it’s his best outing of the year. He just looked a lot more comfortable tonight," Lemonis said. "We know he has really good stuff. If he commands the zone, he’s really hard to hit. They probably hit one really hard-hit ball on him all night long. It’s really good stuff. Really good changeup, he had it working tonight."

The talented lefty found himself in a bit of trouble in the third inning as Valparaiso scored two runs on a sac fly and a wild pitch after they had gotten a pair of runners on with a walk and infield single. The fiery Loftin pitches with a lot of emotion on the mound, and responded with three consecutive shutout innings, allowing only one hit in that span.

"I just go out there and do my job," Loftin said. "You can't go six innings while being soft. You've gotta have a little drive in you. If you're gonna go out there and be soft then stuff is just gonna go south. If you have a little bit of drive, when stuff gets a little bit hairy you can buckle down and do your job."

Loftin's lightning start wasn't without the help of the Mississippi State offense. After State went down 2-0 in the third, the Bulldog bats exploded for six runs in the fourth inning behind some clutch hitting from the top of the lineup. The top four hitters of the Bulldog lineup - Amani Larry, Colton Ledbetter, Bryce Chance and Luke Hancock - were each responsible for the runs driven in that inning and it gave the freshman hurler a big boost.

"It was big because pitching with a lead is a lot easier than in an even game or especially when you're down," Loftin said.

Loftin locking it down was something Mississippi State really needed. The Bulldogs have struggled on the mound this season and have blown a few leads after some big offensive innings, most recently in a 15-9 loss to Oklahoma on Saturday

"I thought he was better when we took the lead. He came out and dominated that next inning," Lemonis said. "His best inning was the fifth. He really locked in. We’ve had a little trouble with that lately. We’ll score a couple of runs and then come out and give you a little bit back. That wasn’t happening tonight with Bradley."