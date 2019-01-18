BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — When the spring of 2018 rolled around, Mike Lockhart made the decision to give football a shot. The 6-foot-5, 250 pound senior defensive end out of Huffman High School grew up playing baseball and basketball, with hoops being his first love. He was always a kid that stood out due to his size, so football coaches had been begging him to play football since he was in elementary school. Lockhart felt the time was right to try football almost a year ago. He was drawing some attention in basketball, but from smaller Division 3 schools, so when he realized that wasn't his ticket to a free education, he decided to strap the pads on. "I did not want my mom to have to pay for my college education, so I decided to try football," said Lockhart. "I decided to go out in the spring and I loved it. "I love being able to go out there and hit and be physical. I was aggressive in basketball, but I just love we get to go out there and play hard in football. I am very happy I decided to play."

One college is going to be happy he decided to play too. UAB offered first. They saw Lockhart during spring evaluation, then had him in camp in July. That is when the Blazers were smart and offered. By October, they had him committed. That was still before others new about him. Once his film got out after the season ended, Lockhart decommitted from UAB and started to look at his options. Three days after he re-opened his recruitment, Colorado offered. Nebraska was later that day, December 23. Then Iowa, Syracuse, TCU and many others followed. "It got kind of crazy after the first couple of offers. I started getting a lot of offers. I think I have 29 offers now. I only had one like a month or so ago. "I have never had this type of feeling or experience before. It is my first time being recruited and it all has happened in the last four or five weeks. It is just a crazy feeling. Overall, it is a blessing." Juggling it all has not been easy. With school, basketball, coaches visiting, phone calls, official visits and other commitments Lockhart has day to day, this has been a lot for him to handle. "It is extremely tough to handle all that it is in front of me right now, but I am up for it," said Lockhart. "God wouldn't give you a challenge you could not handle, so I know am good. "It is a lot though. I am trying to get a lot done right now to make a big decision, so it is not easy, but I am glad to have it all." At one point, Lockhart had to give himself a break. He knows how fortunate he is to be in this position, but he needed a minute for air. "I turned my phone off one day. I just had to get some rest. I will wake up every day and see 12 or 15 notifications for missed calls, text messages and things like that. My phone is always going off right now with coaches reaching out to me, so that is crazy too. It gives me a chance to talk with them though and get to know them, so that is the good part, but it is still a lot. "Trying to answer them all is tough though. I am trying to handle it all right now."

Just spent time with Michael Lockhart @the205mike at Huffman HS. What a story... first year EVER playing football and has over 20 offers. Like a blur for this young man. Visited #UNC last weekend. Who’s next? His plans have changed, but here’s the latest... @Rivals pic.twitter.com/fbkwxXxHDR — Chad Simmons (@ChadSimmons_) January 16, 2019