Starkville - Mississippi State (2-3) gets a break from SEC play this week with a home matchup against Western Michigan (2-3) from the MAC.

The Bulldogs have dropped three consecutive games to LSU, South Carolina and Alabama and quarterback Will Rogers has been inconsistent in those matchups. The senior quarterback threw for a career-high 487 yard against South Carolina, but combined for only 210 against LSU and Alabama and threw three interceptions against the Crimson Tide.

Western Michigan enters this week off a 42-24 win over conference foe Ball State behind 328 passing yards and three touchdowns from Treyson Bourguet. Redshirt freshman Jalen Buckley has led the Bronco rushing attack with a MAC-leading 557 yards, but the defense has struggled allowing 35.8 points per game.

Mississippi State is currently a 21.5-point favorite over Western Michigan at BetMGM. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CST and the game will be broadcasted on SEC Network.





Pregame

- DL Kalvin Dinkins, DL Trevion Williams, DE De'Monte Russell, S Ja'Kobi Albert, WR Justin Robinson, RB Jeffery Pittman and TE Ryland Goede are out for Mississippi State

- QB Treyson Bourguet and RB Jalen Buckley are out for Western Michigan.

- Mississippi State sticking with a 2-4-5 defense this week. John Lewis and J.P. Purvis were announced as starting outside linebackers.

- Malik Ellis was announced as the starting tight end in place of Goede.





1st Quarter

15:00 Mississippi State wins the toss and defers to the second half.

12:54: WMU stopped on 4th and 1. Zahir Abdus-Salaam tacked for no gain by Jaden Crumedy.

10:38: MSU stopped on 3rd and 8. Mike Wright 1-yard loss to WMU 13 on QB keeper.

10:09: MSU Kyle Ferrie converts 31-yard field goal. (MSU 3, WMU 0)

9:54: MSU Bookie Watson sacks Jack Salopek for 5-yard loss to WMU 20.

8:34: WMU stopped on 3rd and 15. Jack Salopek 2-yard pass to Kenneth Womack to WMU 22. Carson Voss punts 47 yards to MSU 31. Zavion Thomas returns 15 yards to MSU 46.

6:04: MSU Will Rogers 15-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Mosley. Kyle Ferrie kick is good. (MSU 10, WMU 0)

5:25: WMU Jack Salopek 28-yard pass to Leroy Thomas to MSU 45.

3:25: WMU stopped on 4th and 2. Jack Salopek pass incomplete deep to Anthony Sambucci.

2:08: MSU converts 3rd and 1. Woody Marks 3-yard run to MSU 49.





2nd Quarter

13:10: MSU stopped on 3rd and 11. Mike Wright pass incomplete deep to Jaden Walley.

13:04: MSU Kyle Ferrie misses 46-yard field goal.

11:42: WMU stopped on 3rd and 5. Jack Salopek pass complete to Zahir Abdus-Salaam for 4-yard loss. Tackle by John Lewis.

10:39: WMU Carson Voss punts 42 yards to MSU 34. Zavion Thomas returns 11 yards to MSU 45.

9:07: MSU stopped on 3rd and 10. Will Rogers pass tipped at line of scrimmage.

9:01: MSU Keelan Crimmins punts 40 yards to WMU 15.

7:53: WMU stopped on 3rd and 19. Jack Salopek scrambles 10 yards to WMU 16.

7:06: WMU Carson Voss punts 47 yards to MSU 37. Zavion Thomas returns 10 yards to MSU 47.

5:55: WMU DaShon Bussell flagged 11 yards to WMU 29 for pass interference.

4:35: MSU converts 3rd and 12. Will Rogers 14-yard pass to Zavion Thomas to WMU 17,

4:03: MSU Will Rogers 17-yard touchdown pass to Creed Whittemore. (MSU 17, WMU 0)



