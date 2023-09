Starkville - Mississippi State is set to open its 2023 campaign with a matchup against Southeastern Louisiana at Davis Wade Stadium.

Will Rogers is one of the SEC's most experienced signal callers, and the senior is just 2,477 yards shy of the SECs all time passing record. Rogers has a veteran offensive line in front of him, but will be commanding a a new offense after running the Air Raid under the late Mike Leach over the past three seasons.

Zach Arnett enters his first full season as the Mississippi State head coach after leading the Bulldogs to a 19-10 victory over Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Arnett brought in Kevin Barbay from Appalachian State to lead the Bulldog offense, and it will be a more balanced attack compared to what we saw under Leach.

Defensively, the Bulldogs have tons of experience up front with defensive linemen Nathan Pickering and Jaden Crumedy and linebackers Jett Johnson and Nathaniel Watson, but they'll have four new starters in the defensive backfield.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. CST and the game will be broadcasted on SEC Network. Mississippi State is a 31-point favorite over Southeastern Louisiana at Caesar's Sportsbook.





Injury Report

WR Zavion Thomas - OUT

TE Geor'Quarius Spivey - OUT (Ruled Ineligible)

K Nick Barr-Mira - OUT





First Quarter:

15:00: Southeastern Louisiana wins the coin toss and defers to the second half. Mississippi State will start with the ball.

12:51: MSU Keelan Crimmins punts 25 yards to SELA 19

9:09: SELA Austin Dunlap punts 36 yards to MSU 15

4:02: Will Rogers sacked on 3rd and 6 by Khamron Ford at SELA 29. Kyle Ferrie converts 47-yard field goal. (MSU 3, SELA 0)