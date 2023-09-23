Columbia, SC - Mississippi State will have its first road game of the season on Saturday evening in a cross-division matchup with South Carolina.

The Bulldogs (2-1) had an uninspiring effort against LSU in a 41-14 loss last week. Will Rogers completed only 39 of his passes and the defense allowed 524 yards of offense.

South Carolina (1-2) began the season with two ranked opponents in North Carolina and Georgia, but quarterback Spencer Rattler has still averaged over 300 yards per game while receiver Xavier Legette has totaled 367 yards.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CST and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network. South Carolina is a 5.5-point favorite at Bet MGM.





Pregame:

- DL Kalvin Dinkins and S Ja'Kobi Albert are out for Mississippi State.

- Mississippi State S Shawn Preston is suspended for the first half due to a targeting penalty.

- DL Trevion Williams is questionable for Mississippi State.

- WR Juice Wells and OT Carson Henry are out for South Carolina.





First Quarter:

15:00: South Carolina wins the toss and defers to the 2nd half.

13:30: MSU converts 3rd and 7. Will Rogers 33-yard pass to Tulu Griffin to SC 39.

12:04: MSU stopped on 3rd and 12. Will Rogers incomplete to Woody Marks. Andrew Osteen punts 39 yards to MSU 2.

11:00: SC converts 3rd and 7. Spencer Rattler 13-yard pass to Trey Knox to SC 18.

9:46: SC converts 3rd and 4. Spencer Rattler pass short middle to Xavier Legette. Legette runs after catch for 76-yard touchdown. Mitch Jeter kick is good. (SC 7, MSU 0)



