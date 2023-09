Starkville - The first Power Five matchup of the season has arrived for Mississippi State as they'll welcome Arizona to town following a week 1 48-7 win over Southeastern Louisiana.

The Wildcats make the return trip to Starkville after the Bulldogs went into Tucson last season and defeated them 39-17.

Arizona is led by senior quarterback Jayden de Laura, who threw for three touchdowns and one interception, and rushed for another touchdown in their 38-3 over Northern Arizona last week. Receivers Tetairoa McMillan and Jacob Cowing make for one of the best duos in the Pac-12 conference while the defense has a lot of new faces.

Mississippi State running back Jo'quavious Marks had a career day last week, leading the SEC with 186 yards from scrimmage while tacking on two touchdowns. On the defensive side, linebacker Nathaniel Watson was disruptive was eight tackles, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CST and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network. Mississippi State is a 9-point favorite over Arizona at BetMGM.





Pregame

- Arizona right guard Raymond Pulido and cornerbacks Treydan Stukes and Dylan Wyatt are out, per Justin Spears of the Tucson Star.

- Arizona safety Gunner Maldonado is suspended for the first half due to a targeting penalty that occurred in the second half last week.

- Mississippi State wide receiver Zavion Thomas was seen on the field during warmups after missing last week's game.

- Mississippi State DL Kalvin Dinkins was not seen in warmups

- Mississippi State S Ja'Kobi Albert was not seen during warmups





First Quarter:

15:00: Arizona wins the coin toss and defers. Mississippi State will start with the ball.

10:54: MSU Will Rogers pass deep to Jordan Mosley. Pass interference on ARI Isaiah Taylor. 15-yard penalty to ARI 10.

8:59: MSU stopped on 4th and goal from 4 yard line. Will Rogers passes to Justin Robinson for 3 yards. Fumble forced by ARI Genesis Smith. Ball goes out of end zone for ARI touchback.

8:06: ARI Jayden de Laura completes 6-yard pass to Tanner McLachlan at ARI 34. MSU Esaias Furdge flagged 15 yards for late hit out of bounds.

6:59: ARI Jayden de Laura pass tipped by MSU Marcus Banks and intercepted by Bookie Watson at MSU 34. Watson returns 16 yards to 50.