Starkville - Mississippi State kicks off SEC play on Saturday morning in a western division showdown against #14 LSU.

The Bulldogs narrowly improved to 2-0 with an overtime win over Arizona in Week 2, while the Tigers evened their record at 1-1 with a massacre of Grambling after dropping their season opener to Florida State.

Senior quarterback Jayden Daniels leads the LSU offense, and the San Bernardino, CA native torched the Bulldogs with his legs last season. Receivers Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. are two of the most talented pass catchers in the SEC while defensive linemen Maason Smith and Mekhi Wingo and linebacker Harold Perkins are sure to make some big plays for the Tiger defense.

Mississippi State running back Jo'quavious Marks leads the SEC with 250 rushing yards through two weeks and quarterback Will Rogers has been efficient with 5 touchdowns and zero interceptions. Jett Johnson and Bookie Watson lead one of the top linebacker corps in the conference and safety Shawn Preston had a breakout performance with an interception and forced fumble against Arizona.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CST and the game will be broadcast on ESPN. LSU is a 9.5-point favorite at BetMGM.





Pregame

- S Ja'Kobi Albert and DL Kalvin Dinkins are out for Mississippi State.

- Mississippi State S Hunter Washington, who left the Arizona game early, is going through warmups.

- Mississippi State RB Simeon Price is in a boot on the sideline.

- LSU's full injury report: TE Mason Taylor is a gametime decision, LB Omar Speights is out, S Greg Brooks is out.

- Mississippi State WR Zavion Thomas was listed as a starter after playing only 13 snaps last week and missing Week 1 with an ankle injury.





First Quarter

15:00: Mississippi State wins the toss and elects to receive.

13:48: MSU stopped on 3rd and 10. Will Rogers pass incomplete. Keelan Crimmins punts 46 yards to LSU 17.

12:21: LSU converts 3rd and 2. Jayden Daniels to Logan Diggs for 16 yards to LSU 41.

11:48: MSU Jaden Crumedy flagged 15 yards to MSU 37 for facemask.

10:10: LSU converts 4th and 2. Jayden Daniels flip pass to Malik Nabers 5 yards to MSU 24.

6:50: LSU Will Campbell false start and 4th and goal from the 1. Damion Ramos converts 22-yard field goal. (LSU 3, MSU 0)

6:28: MSU Tulu Griffin returns kickoff to MSU 48

5:28: MSU stopped on 3rd and 17. Will Rogers pass incomplete. Keelan Crimmins punts 36 yards to LSU 30.

5:20: LSU Jayden Daniels to Malik Nabers 32 yards to MSU 38.

3:38: LSU Jayden Daniels 26-yard touchdown pass to Malik Nabers. Damion Ramos kick is good. (LSU 10, MSU 0)



