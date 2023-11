Mississippi State (4-5, 1-5 SEC) at Texas A&M (5-4, 3-3 SEC)





Pregame

- Mississippi State QB Will Rogers is out

- Mississippi State RB Jo'quavious Marks is out

- Chris Parson is taking first team QB reps for Mississippi State

- Texas A&M QB Max Johnson is out. Jaylen Henderson will start.

- Texas A&M WR Evan Stewart is out

- Texas A&M S Bryce Anderson is out





First Quarter