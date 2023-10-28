Auburn - Mississippi State (4-3, 1-3 SEC) is fresh off its first SEC win at Arkansas and will look to carry their momentum into a road matchup at Auburn (3-4, 0-4 SEC).

The Bulldogs will be without senior quarterback Will Rogers for a second consecutive week, giving Mike Wright his second start in the maroon and white. Behind Mississippi State's best defensive performance of the season, he helped them to a 7-3 win over the Razorbacks.

Auburn has lost four consecutive games to begin SEC play, and they've continued to shuffle quarterbacks Payton Thorne and Robby Ashford. Offense has been a struggle for the Tigers, but their talented defense featuring linebacker Eugene Asante and safety Jaylin Simpson kept them competitive with Georgia and Ole Miss.

Kickoff is set for 2:35 CST on SEC Network. Auburn is listed as a 6.5-point favorite at Bet MGM.





Pregame

- QB Will Rogers is out for Mississippi State. Mike Wright will start.

- RB Jo'quavious Marks is out for Mississippi State.

- C Avery Jones is out for Auburn. Connor Lew will start.





1st Quarter

15:00: Mississippi State wins the coin toss and defers to the 2nd half

11:38: AUB Payton Thorne 27-yard touchdown pass to Shane Hooks. Alex McPherson extra point. (AUB 7, MSU 0)



