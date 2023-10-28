Live Scoreboard: Q4 Auburn 27, Mississippi State 13
Auburn - Mississippi State (4-3, 1-3 SEC) is fresh off its first SEC win at Arkansas and will look to carry their momentum into a road matchup at Auburn (3-4, 0-4 SEC).
The Bulldogs will be without senior quarterback Will Rogers for a second consecutive week, giving Mike Wright his second start in the maroon and white. Behind Mississippi State's best defensive performance of the season, he helped them to a 7-3 win over the Razorbacks.
Auburn has lost four consecutive games to begin SEC play, and they've continued to shuffle quarterbacks Payton Thorne and Robby Ashford. Offense has been a struggle for the Tigers, but their talented defense featuring linebacker Eugene Asante and safety Jaylin Simpson kept them competitive with Georgia and Ole Miss.
Kickoff is set for 2:35 CST on SEC Network. Auburn is listed as a 6.5-point favorite at Bet MGM.
Pregame
- QB Will Rogers is out for Mississippi State. Mike Wright will start.
- RB Jo'quavious Marks is out for Mississippi State.
- C Avery Jones is out for Auburn. Connor Lew will start.
1st Quarter
15:00: Mississippi State wins the coin toss and defers to the 2nd half
11:38: AUB Payton Thorne 27-yard touchdown pass to Shane Hooks. Alex McPherson extra point. (AUB 7, MSU 0)
6:20: MSU Mike Wright pass incomplete on 3rd and 5. Kyle Ferrie 29-yard field goal. (AUB 7, MSU 3)
4:12: AUB Payton Thorne 45-yard touchdown pass to Ja'Varrius Johnson. Alex McPherson extra point. (AUB 14, MSU 3)
1:35: MSU stopped on 3rd and 5. Jeffery Pittman 1-yard run to AUB 43. Andrew Osteen 40-yard punt to AUB 3.
End of 1: Auburn 14, Mississippi State 3
2nd Quarter
12:05: AUB stopped on 3rd and 6. Payton Thorne 3-yard pass to Damari Alston to MSU 45. Oscar Chapman punts 42 yards to MSU 3.
9:15: MSU stopped on 3rd and 4. Mike Wright pass incomplete. Keelan Crimmins punts 39 yards to AUB 40. Koy Moore returns 8 yards to AUB 48.
7:19: AUB stopped on 3rd and 5. Payton Thorne pass incomplete. Alex McPherson 39-yard field goal. (AUB 17, MSU 3)
6:18: MSU stopped on 3rd and 2. Mike Wright pass incomplete. Keelan Crimmins punts 54 yards to AUB 13.
4:02: AUB stopped on 3rd and 15. Jarquez Hunter run for no gain. Oscar Chapman punts 44 yards to MSU 48.
1:14: MSU stopped on 4th and 1. Mike Wright run for 2-yard loss at AUB AUB 32.
0:09: AUB Payton Thorne 7-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Cobb. Alex McPherson extra point. (AUB 24, MSU 3)
HALFTIME: Auburn 24, Mississippi State 3
3rd Quarter
9:10: MSU stopped on 3rd and 6. Zavion Thomas run for 9-yard loss at AUB 23. Kyle Ferrie 40-yard field goal. (AUB 24, MSU 6)
3:14: AUB stopped on 3rd and 8. Payton Thorne 4-yard pass to Damari Alston to MSU 31. Alex McPherson 49-yard field goal. (AUB 27, MSU 6)
End of 3: Auburn 27, Mississippi State 6
4th Quarter
14:54: MSU Mike Wright 14-yard touchdown pass to Zavion Thomas. Kyle Ferrie kick. (AUB 27, MSU 13)
13:01: AUB stopped on 3rd and 7. Payton Thorne 6-yard pass to Camden Brown to AUB 23. Oscar Chapman punts 44 yards to MSU 33.
11:31: MSU stopped on 3rd and 8. Mike Wright pass incomplete. Keelan Crimmins punts 33 yards to MSU 32.
9:35: AUB stopped on 3rd and 3. Damari Alston 2-yard run to AUB 41. Oscar Chapman 59-yard punt to end zone for touchback.
7:43: MSU Mike Wright deep pass intercepted by Zion Puckett at AUB 5.
