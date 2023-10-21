Live Scoreboard: FINAL Mississippi State 7, Arkansas 3
Fayetteville, Ark. - Mississippi State (3-3, 0-3 SEC) returns to action after a bye week with a trip up to Arkansas to face the Razorbacks (2-5, 0-4 SEC)
A shoulder injury will leave Mississippi State without senior quarterback Will Rogers, who has started 38 consecutive games in the maroon and white. Vanderbilt transfer Mike Wright will instead made his first start for the Bulldogs after starting 11 games for the Commodores.
Arkansas quarterback K.J. Jefferson is a veteran presence who can create problems for the Bulldog defense with his arm and with his legs, but the Razorbacks will be without star running back Rocket Sanders.
As both teams are still searching for their first SEC victory, the Razorbacks come into this one as a 7-point favorite. The game will be broadcast on ESPN at 11 a.m. CST.
Pregame
- Mississippi State QB Will Rogers is out. Mike Wright will start.
- Mississippi State RB Jo'quavious Marks, RB Jeffery Pittman, WR Justin Robinson and DE De'Monte Russell, who were questionable, are all dressed.
- Arkansas RB Rocket Sanders is out.
- Arkansas CB Dwight McGlothern and DL Cam Ball, who were both questionable, are expected to play.
Arkansas wins the toss and defers to the 2nd half
First Quarter
14:30: MSU Mike Wright pass intercepted by Alfahiym Walcott. ARK takes over at MSU 35.
12:30: ARK Cam Little converts 24-yard field goal. (ARK 3, MSU 0)
10:25: MSU stopped on 3rd and 14. Mike Wright 11-yard pass to Tulu Griffin. Keelan Crimmins punts 33 yards to ARK 25.
9:13: ARK stopped on 3rd and 6. K.J. Jefferson pass incomplete intended for Andrew Armstrong. Max Fletcher punts 61 yards to MSU 10.
6:02: MSU stopped on 3rd and 1. Jo'quavious Marks 0-yard run. Keelan Crimmins punts 34 yards to ARK 20.
2:35: ARK stopped on 3rd and 11. K.J. Jefferson 7-yard run. Max Fletcher punts 42-yards to MSU 16. Kick catch interference starts MSU drive at 31.
Second Quarter
13:03: MSU Mike Wright 2-yard touchdown pass to Jo'quavious Marks. Kyle Ferrie kick is good. (MSU 7, ARK 3)
11:50: ARK stopped on 3rd and 7. K.J. Jefferson sacked by Bookie Watson for 10-yard loss. Max Fletcher punts 48 yards to MSU 34.
9:37: MSU stopped on 3rd and 5. Mike Wright scrambles out of bounds for no gain. Keelan Crimmins punts 31 yards to ARK 30.
6:19: ARK stopped on 3rd and 4. K.J. Jefferson pass to Rashod Dubinion for 5-yard loss. Max Fletcher punts 39 yards to MSU 16.
2:12: MSU stopped on 3rd and 9. Mike Wright pass broken up by Landon Jackson. Keelan Crimmins punts 38 yards to ARK 16.
HALFTIME: Mississippi State 7, Arkansas 3
Third Quarter
11:33: ARK stopped on 4th and 1. K.J. Jefferson QB sneak stopped for no gain. MSU takes over at ARK 46.
10:00: MSU stopped on 3rd and 9. Mike Wright 5-yard scramble to ARK 41. Delay of Game 5 yard to ARK 46. Keelan Crimmins punts 35 yards to ARK 11.
4:03: ARK stopped on 3rd and 5. Rashod Dubinion 3-yard run to MSU 33. Delay of game penalty to MSU 38. Max Fletcher punts 35 yards to MSU 3.
Fourth Quarter
13:54: MSU stopped on 3rd and 15. Mike Wright 1-yard run to MSU 28. Keelan Crimmins punts 43 yards to ARK 29.
9:19: ARK stopped on 3rd and 14. K.J. Jefferson intercepted by Shawn Preston Jr. at MSU 31.
7:04: MSU stopped on 3rd and 11. Mike Wright 10-yard pass to Justin Robinson to MSU 40. False start to MSU 35. Keelan Crimmins punts 41 yards to ARK 24.
5:34: ARK stopped on 3rd and 19 at MSU 15. K.J. Jefferson pass incomplete. Mark Fletcher punts 62 yards to MSU 23. Zavion Thomas returns to ARK 46.
3:06: MSU stopped on 3rd and 11. Mike Wright sacked by Lorando Johnson for 10-yard loss to MSU 43. Keelan Crimmins punts 40 yards to ARK 17.
2:17: ARK stopped on 4th and 7. K.J. Jefferson pass incomplete to Tyrone Broden. MSU takes over at ARK 20.
1:17: MSU Kyle Ferrie misses 29-yard field goal. ARK takes over at MSU 27.
--------------------------------------------------------------
