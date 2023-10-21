Fayetteville, Ark. - Mississippi State (3-3, 0-3 SEC) returns to action after a bye week with a trip up to Arkansas to face the Razorbacks (2-5, 0-4 SEC)

A shoulder injury will leave Mississippi State without senior quarterback Will Rogers, who has started 38 consecutive games in the maroon and white. Vanderbilt transfer Mike Wright will instead made his first start for the Bulldogs after starting 11 games for the Commodores.

Arkansas quarterback K.J. Jefferson is a veteran presence who can create problems for the Bulldog defense with his arm and with his legs, but the Razorbacks will be without star running back Rocket Sanders.

As both teams are still searching for their first SEC victory, the Razorbacks come into this one as a 7-point favorite. The game will be broadcast on ESPN at 11 a.m. CST.





Pregame

- Mississippi State QB Will Rogers is out. Mike Wright will start.

- Mississippi State RB Jo'quavious Marks, RB Jeffery Pittman, WR Justin Robinson and DE De'Monte Russell, who were questionable, are all dressed.

- Arkansas RB Rocket Sanders is out.

- Arkansas CB Dwight McGlothern and DL Cam Ball, who were both questionable, are expected to play.





Arkansas wins the toss and defers to the 2nd half

First Quarter

14:30: MSU Mike Wright pass intercepted by Alfahiym Walcott. ARK takes over at MSU 35.



