Commitment has been on his mind for some time. When Rivals spent time at Philadelphia High School in Mississippi earlier this fall, Lideatrick Griffin was close to making the call then. That was over a month ago. The playmaker has visited Mississippi State around half a dozen times and he knew he was ready to make the call first thing this morning.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"I just woke up this morning with being a Bulldog on my mind, so I knew today was the right day to commit to Mississippi State," said Griffin. "I told coach Moorhead and coach Huff a little bit ago and they were excited. "The main reasons I chose Mississippi State were because I feel at home when I am there and the coaches. The coaching staff is excellent there. "Mississippi State was my first offer and my heart skipped a couple of beats when I found out about it. They were my No 1 school as soon as they offered. "I have thought about committed to them for a while. I committed to Mississippi State over Auburn. "It is a great feeling to be committed. It is the best feeling I have had in a while."

