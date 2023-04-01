Starkville - A 4-3 Mississippi State lead after six innings quickly unraveled into a South Carolina blowout. A blowup by the bullpen caused the Bulldogs to fall to the #9 Gamecocks 14-5 and drop their third straight SEC series to start conference play.

It was tied up at 4-4 as the Bulldogs got a quality start from sophomore hurler Nate Dohm. The Ball State transfer made a few bad pitches early as South Carolina got a trio of solo homers from shortstop Braylen Wimmer, 1st baseman Gavin Casas, and right fielder Dylan Brewer, but the Dohm began to find his groove. The righty from Zionsville, Indiana retired 11 of the next 12 South Carolina hitters and struck out nine in 5.2 innings.

South Carolina righty Jack Mahoney held the Bulldog bats to just one hit in the first four innings but the Diamond Dogs finally scratched one across in the 5th on an RBI double by shortstop Lane Forsythe. The top of the Mississippi State order loaded the bases against Mahoney to start the sixth. Kellum Clark led off with a single, Amani Larry reached on an error, and Colton Ledbetter walked to load the bases for sophomore slugger Hunter Hines.

As the Gamecocks brought in right-hander Chris Veach, Hines grounded into a double play but still brought home a run, and freshman Dakota Jordan sat on a slider hit and popped it over the right field wall to give the Bulldogs their first lead.

The lead didn't last very long, however. Senior right-hander KC Hunt got the last out of the 6th on a strikeout but the Gamecocks evened it up in the 7th after Hunt issued two walks and two singles. Hunt was left in for the 8th but would be pulled after he plunked the first South Carolina batter, Brewer.

As Hunt was replaced by Texas transfer Aaron Nixon, the unraveling began. Gamecock centerfielder Evan Stone dropped down a sacrifice bunt to move Brewer but Larry couldn't catch Nixon's toss at 1st base to put runners on the corners. Nixon hit Wimmer with a pitch and after he struck out Casas, he gave up the only hit of the inning on a double in the gap to designated hitter Evan Petry to clear the bases and put South Carolina up 7-4.

Nixon recorded the 2nd out on a strikeout and lefty Graham Yntema recorded the final out of the inning on a flyout against left-handed hitter Caleb Denny to keep State in striking distance. The Bulldogs tallied one run back in the bottom of the 8th on a pair of doubles by Larry and Hines, but chaos ensued in the top of the 9th.

Yntema would leave before recording an out after loading the bases and the Gamecock hitters began to tee off on Parker Stinnett, who hadn't pitched since the opening weekend against VMI. Stinnett allowed four straight hits to Wimmer, Casas, Petry, and Messina and would be taken out for Evan Siary as the Bulldogs now trailed 12-5. The freshman recorded all three outs that inning but South Carolina extended its lead to 14-5 on a groundout by 3rd baseman Talmadge LeCroy and a double by Denny, and USC reliever James Hicks held State scoreless in the bottom of the frame.

Mississippi State now drops to 1-8 in SEC play and have dropped seven consecutive SEC series dating back to last season. They'll be back in action on Tuesday against Grambling before starting their weekend series at Alabama on Thursday.