Starkville - Mississippi State needed a hero Thursday night and Amani Larry delivered.

The New Orleans transfer second baseman went 3-4 at the plate with a double, a hit by pitch, and two home runs, and his biggest swing came on a walk-off bomb in the bottom of the ninth to catapult Mississippi State to a 10-8 win over Texas A&M.

"The emotions were running high. I might've blacked out around the bases," Larry said.

The Bulldogs trailed 8-7 after sophomore Nate Dohm stranded the bases loaded with a strikeout to keep Mississippi State within one and fought back for a walk-off win in the bottom of the ninth. Texas A&M lefty Bradyn Garcia struggled with his command and issued his third free pass to Bulldog freshman Dakota Jordan to start the inning. Bryce Chance came off the bench with one out to pinch hit for third baseman Slate Alford and battled from down 1-2 to work a walk.

“I’ve got to give credit to Bryce Chance,” Larry said “Down 1-2 and came all the way back. That was really good. That set up everything else.

Texas A&M turned to another lefty in Will Johnston to face Luke Hancock, and the Bulldog first baseman hit a chopper to first and moved the runners. With two outs, Mississippi State had their last sliver of hope in Larry. The at-bat wasn’t just for the game, but for the season.

The stakes couldn’t have been higher, as the Bulldogs are fighting Missouri and Georgia for one of the final two spots in the SEC Tournament, and Larry thrived on the moment and delivered. Jordan scored on a wild pitch to even up the game, and Larry had him right where he wanted him. He knew that Johnston had to deliver a strike, and Larry saw the fastball low and in and crushed it over the right-center wall to win the game for the Diamond Dogs.

"We're down by one and it's two outs, and I was like, 'okay, just get the job done," Larry said. "Passed ball happens, now it's a free play, now he he has to come in the zone."

Mississippi State had to fight threw so much to get to that point. Bulldog pitchers combined for 15 walks, including seven from starter Colby Holcombe who allowed five earned runs in 3.1 innings. The Aggies led 7-2 after scoring on a passed ball in the top of the fifth, but the Mississippi State offense never gave up.

Texas A&M starter Nathan Dettmer retired the first two batters of the fifth, but a two-out rally propelled the Bulldogs back into the game. After a walk by Hunter Hines and a single to Jordan, the Aggies turned to lefty Evan Aschenbeck who walked Kellum Clark to load the bases. Alford may have been pinch-hit for in the ninth, but the sophomore still made a monumental impact on the game with a bases-clearing double down the right-field line to trim the lead to 7-5.

"Slate getting that big hit early, the double with the bases loaded, really got us back in the ballgame," head coach Chris Lemonis said. "Then we were able to piece it together."

The Bulldogs evened it up in the sixth, thanks to Larry’s first home run of the game and a sacrifice fly by Hines, but the Aggies took the lead right back in the top of the seventh. Left fielder Ryan Targac, who homered earlier off Holcombe, homered again off KC Hunt with a shot to right field, but Hunt still managed to have an impressive outing.

In potentially the last game the senior right-hander will pitch in Dudy Noble Field, Hunt battled across 4.2 innings and 102 pitches. Though he walked five, the Wyckoff, NJ native recorded a career-high eight strikeouts, and allowed four hits and one earned run. The 4.2 innings were the longest appearance of his career, but his stuff still remained working with two strikeouts in a scoreless eighth inning to set Mississippi State up for their ninth-inning comeback.

"That's perfect to go out like that," Hunt said.

Cade Smith will start Friday’s contest at 6 p.m. while Texas A&M has announced a starter. Mississippi State entered the evening trailing both Georgia and Missouri by two games and has trimmed it to one with Georgia after they fell to LSU. Missouri’s matchup with Auburn was rained out and they will have a doubleheader Friday.

"It’s so hard to focus on our game, to worry about everything else," Lemonis said. "Our focus was I wanted to win strike one. That’s all we can control. We’re gonna play as hard as we can and see how things lay out. Hopefully some other teams in our league win that we need to have win."