Mississippi State travels to Oxford for a showdown with in-state rival Ole Miss this weekend.

Mississippi State versus Ole Miss has been one of the best rivalries in college baseball in recent years. Friday night will mark the first of four matchups between the Magnolia State rivals this season. Mississippi State holds a 263-209 lead in the all time series. The Bulldogs have won each of the last seven regular season series.

Swazye Field has been kind to the visiting Bulldogs as Mississippi State is 8-1 in its last nine matchups in Oxford. This includes a 2-1 series win in 2022 and sweeps in 2019 and 2017.

Ole Miss enters the weekend at 18-15 overall and 3-9 in SEC play. The Rebels are currently riding a seven game losing streak after getting swept by Arkansas and Kentucky the past two weekends and dropping a midweek to Memphis. Despite the near .500 record Ole Miss sits at a solid 28 in the RPI rankings. This presents a big opportunity for Mississippi State to boost its own RPI ranking.

This year's Ole Miss offense is led by fifth year senior Ethan Lege. The infielder is in his second year with the Ole Miss program after starting out at Nicholls State in 2020 then playing two seasons at Delgado Community College. Lege currently posts a team high .351 batting average and eight home runs. He also leads the team in hits (40) and doubles (9).

Another solid bat in the Ole Miss lineup is another fifth year senior Ethan Groff. The outfielder spent three seasons at Tulane before being one of the most sought after transfer portal products in the 2022 cycle. In Groff's second season with the Rebels he posts a .306 batting average with 38 hits.

The biggest threat to send the Ole Miss student section into a storm of beer showers is infielder Andrew Fischer. The Duke transfer was a big get for Mike Bianco's squad in the offseason. Fischer was named to the All ACC freshman team in 2023. He is currently batting .299 with a team leading 13 home runs.

The most reliable starter on the mound for Ole Miss has been RHP Riley Maddox. The Jackson Prep product posts a 4.46 ERA and a solid 1.27 WHIP. The Junior has made eight appearances and started a team high seven games. Maddox is expected to get the start Friday night.

Out of the bullpen for Ole Miss the go to option has been junior RHP Mason Nichols. Also a Jackson Prep product, Nichols posted a team high 23 relief appearances in the 2023 season. He enters the weekend with a 3.93 ERA across 18.1 innings of work.

Game one between Mississippi State and Ole Miss is set for 7:00 Friday night at Swayze field in Oxford, MS.



