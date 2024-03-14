Mississippi State baseball begins SEC play this weekend as they welcome the LSU Tigers to Dudy Noble Field.

Arguably the most historic rivalry in all of college baseball is renewed this weekend as the Bulldogs play host to the Fightin' Tigers. LSU enters the matchup at 16-2 overall and ranked #2 in the country. Mississippi State enters at 13-5 overall and unranked.

Friday night will be the 412th meeting between the two storied programs on the diamond. Mississippi State holds a 217-193-1 overall series lead. MSU has won 2 of the last 3 series against the Tigers with both wins coming in Baton Rouge.

LSU, the defending national champions, picked up right where they left off and once again have aspirations to return to Omaha. The Tigers are coming off a midweek sweep of North Dakota State. Last weekend, LSU took 2 of 3 from a quality Xavier team. The best win of the year so far for the Tigers came against then #14 Texas in the Astros Foundation Classic in Houston.

LSU may have lost sensation Paul Skenes from last years squad but junior Luke Holman has taken over the ace role just fine. The Alabama transfer is an impressive 4-0 and has not given up a run over 24 innings. Holman posted a 3.67 ERA and 7-4 record last year as Alabama's #1 starter. Mississippi State will have its work cut out for them Friday night as Bulldog ace Nate Dohm has been scratched from the rotation.

Saturday starter Gage Jump has been quite impressive this year as well. The left handed pitcher transferred in from UCLA where he did not pitch in 2023 due to injury. So far the redshirt-sophomore has made three starts over four appearances where he has only given up one run. Jump and Holman each boast an impressive 0.00 ERA so far this year.

On the offensive side, the Tigers best hitter statistically has been second baseman Steven Milam. The freshman has posted a team best .389 batting average in 54 at-bats. Milam was rated as the 119th overall player and 32nd best shortstop according to Perfect Game. He was also the #1 player in the State of New Mexico.

The anchor of the LSU lineup is third baseman Tommy White who was a key part of last year's national championship squad. White was a preseason first team All-American but has gotten off to a relatively quiet start in terms of power. After hitting 24 long balls a year ago and 27 as a freshman at NC State, White has only gone yard twice this season. However, the junior still holds an impressive .317 batting average in 63 at-bats.

The Tigers biggest long ball threat this season has been sophomore Jared Jones. Jones was named to the SEC all-freshman team a year ago and has now taken over as the Tigers primary first baseman. He leads the team with 5 home runs and is second on the team with 15 RBI's.

Mississippi State and LSU's first of three matchups is set for tomorrow night at 6:00 pm at Dudy Noble Field.