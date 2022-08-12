Kicking Competition Brewing in Starkville

Mississippi State’s kicking struggles were well documented in 2021, converting only 14 of their 25 field goal attempts, but with a new year comes a chance for redemption.

Brandon Ruiz is out seeking professional opportunities after an injury-riddled senior year at Starkville, and redshirt freshman Nolan McCord is off to Western Kentucky.

With the open roster spots come new faces in a pair of graduate transfers. Massimo Biscardi is staying in the southeast after a 4-year career as a starter for Coastal Carolina, which saw him make 80.7% of his field goals and featured an All-Sun Belt campaign in 2020. Biscardi will duke it out either Northern Colorado lefty Ben Raybon after making eight of his fourteen attempts with two 50+ yarders last season.

While the two are both using their final eligibility in Starkville, there’s no bad blood in the kicking competition.

“It’s going smoothly. We’re coming out each day, focusing on each other and ourselves and just getting better individually and competing when we can,” said Biscardi

“Yeah, it’s going great. And we’re pushing each other every day, making sure we’re coming out here and working hard. And having a good time when we’re doing it,” Raybon added.

Getting accumulated at your new school can be a difficult task for someone transferring in, but Biscardi and Raybon have leaned on each other during the transition.

“Like, kind of supporting each other through the whole thing. We’re both new here, so we’re both learning the culture, the team culture, and everything like that. We’re just trying to push each other individually and doing our jobs to the best of our ability every day,” said Biscardi

“And the other thing I could say is we came in, and we’re both similar people, I’d say. And we can relate our own experiences through five years of college football at different places and use that to build each other and to get better each and every day,” said Raybon.

While both will join Mississippi State for their final year of eligibility, each had a different reason for coming here. Biscardi wanted to be somewhere he felt loved, and Raybon wanted to bet on himself.

“I think it was different for both of us. For me, when I first got into the portal, it was just the whole coaching staff followed me immediately. I just wanted to be somewhere I was going to be supported and loved, and I felt the love from Mississippi State right away. And it was an easy decision,” said Biscardi.

“For me, I kind of just took my last year and jumped in the portal betting on myself. I wanted to shoot for the stars, and obviously the SEC is about as big as it gets in the college football world. And I couldn’t be happier where I ended up,” said Raybon.

The competition for the placekicking and kickoff spots could go down to the last week of training camp, as both are still competing for the two spots.

“Well, right now we’re just competing, coming out here every day and trusting our preparation. And we’re just still competing for the job. So we’ll let you know,” said Biscardi

“Yeah, you’ll see on the first Saturday who is doing what. But like I said, we’re pushing each other every day, and we’re competing and keeping the attitudes positive and having fun,” said Raybon.

When the two were making their transfer decisions last winter, they didn’t know about each other commitments. They aren’t weren’t worried about it, though. They just wanted to compete.

“I was committed here pretty soon. Then I found out he was coming. But I had no prejudice or nothing. It’s just, let’s go, it’s game time, whoever gets the job gets the job. I’ve always been around a big specialists group, so it’s normal to have more than one kicker on the roster. And it is what it is; you have to go out there and compete with each other and have fun with it,” said Biscardi.

“It was kind of the opposite for me. I’m at smaller schools. There’s only ever been a couple of us, so I’m not used to having a big crew. But I knew how it works in these big-time schools. I knew we were going to be deep in the specialists unit. So when I committed I had no idea who was here. I just showed up and met the guys. And we’ve been getting along since day one. It’s been awesome. We’ve got a great crew, and we’re out here every single day, and we’re great friends. We hang out on and off the field. Yeah, it makes for a really great and successful environment,” said Raybon.