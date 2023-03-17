A windy 38-degree evening in Lexington seemed to give Bulldog freshman Jurrangelo Cijntje some trouble in the first inning. The switch-pitcher from Willemstad, Curaçao plunked Kentucky lead-off man Jackson Gray and had loaded the bases on a walk and a single from Wildcat catcher Devin Burkes. Cijntje hit 2nd baseman Emilien Pitre to bring in a run, and after a 2-run single from UK left fielder Ryan Waldschmidt followed by a sac bunt by right fielder James McCoy jumped the Wildcats out to a 4-0 lead.

Cijntje didn't falter after his rough start, and he competed his way to four shutout innings. The freshman finished with six strikeouts and he surrendered just one hit during that stretch. He got into some trouble in the fourth as he loaded the bases with one out on three walks, but he battled out of it with a strikeout and an infield popup. It's not often you see a freshman have the resilience to will his way back into a game, and it allowed his offense to get back into it.

“I was really proud of Lo,” Head Coach Chris Lemonis said. “Being a freshman, Friday night in the SEC, you come out and it’s a little shaky, but he fights through that inning. And then he was really good after that. He probably could have gone another inning. If it wasn’t 35 degrees, or if he was a little older, we might have run him back out there. He was super competitive after that first.”

Kentucky righty Darren Williams, who entered tonight's game with a 1.06 ERA and only one walk in 17 innings, had shut the Bulldogs down in his first two frames. Slate Alford led off the 3rd with a single, and the Mississippi State hitters started to run up Williams' pitch count. With two outs, Colton Ledbetter, Bryce Chance, and Luke Hancock each worked a walk to bring in the Bulldogs' first run.

Mississippi State wasn't done getting to Williams as he served up an 0-2 belt-high fastball to Kellum Clark which he sent out of the yard for a solo homer in the fourth. Small ball worked in State's favor in the 5th as Chance singled and beat out the throw at 2nd on a Hancock grounder, and Ross Highfill loaded the bases with a walk.

The Highfill walk ended Williams' day at 102 pitchers, and they brought in southpaw Evan Byers to face the Bulldog lefty hitters Hunter Hines and Kellum Clark, but it didn't work out too well for the Wildcats. A check swing by Hines rolled softly to the 3rd baseman an infield single and a run, and a base knock into centerfield by Clark brought home two and gave the Bulldogs the lead.

KC Hunt held the lead for the Bulldogs with scoreless innings in the 6th and 7th. The Wyckoff, NJ native fanned three Wildcat hitters and gave up only one hit, but after walking Waldschmidt to begin the eighth he was relieved by Nate Dohm. The electric Bulldog reliever struck out the first two hitters he faced but, Smith stole 2nd base to get into scoring position and it set up a game-tying single by Kentucky shortstop Grant Smith.

“He was so good in the seventh,” Lemonis said is Hunt. “He threw a ton of strikes and he matched up with a good breaking ball to a couple of those hitters. We were hoping to get him out there and get him going. Once he walked a guy, we thought it was time to go with Dohm.”

Kentucky reliever Mason Moore shut the Bulldogs down for three innings, only allowing one hit across the 6th, 7th and 8th and it was tied at 5-5 to begin the 9th. The Bulldogs tried to get a two-out rally going as they loaded the bases on a single by Hines, a walk by Clark, and an infield single from Slate Alford, but Kentucky brought in hard-throwing righty Seth Chavez to get Lane Forsythe to ground out.

Dohm pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning with two strikeouts to send it to extra, but Chavez would strike out the top of the Bulldog order in Amani Larry, Ledbetter and Chance in the top of the 10th.

Wildcat 1st baseman Hunter Gilliam led off the bottom of the 10th with a base hit into left field, and Waldschmidt bunted him over to 2nd. Dohm got McCoy to line out to right field for the 2nd out, but he allowed Gilliam to reach third on a wild pitch with the DH Kendall Ewell at the plate. After Ewell fouled one off, Dohm threw another wild pitch and Gilliam scored to walk it off for the Wildcats.

“It is tough to lose that one that way. You want to make them earn it there at the end with our best guy on the hill” Lemonis said. “But I’m proud of our guys after falling behind early our guys fought and competed, got back in the game and got the lead. They get the big hit there in the eighth with two strikes and two outs. They pitched well too. Those last two arms are very talented.”

The Bulldogs will look to even the series tomorrow with right-hander Landon Gartman on the bump, while Kentucky is set to throw lefty Tyler Bosma.



