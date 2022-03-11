 BulldogBlitz - Kellum Clark's Big Day Leads State to Victory over Princeton
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-11 19:41:43 -0600') }} baseball Edit

Kellum Clark's Big Day Leads State to Victory over Princeton

Sophomore Right Fielder Kellum Clark
Sophomore Right Fielder Kellum Clark (Mississippi State Athletics)
Jack Byers • BulldogBlitz
Staff Writer

Starkville, MS- The Bulldogs opened up the weekend with a bang as the defeated Princeton 11-2 behind a big day at the plate from Kellum Clark.

Preston Johnson got moved to the Friday slot this week and immediately gave up a home run to Princeton leadoff hitter Brendan Cumming. After the homer, Johnson would allow a single into left field to Princeton DH Alejandro Espinel, but Kamren James, making his first appearance in the outfield this season gunned him down when he tried to stretch it to a double. Johnson then would settle in getting 2 strikeouts to close out the inning.

Getting the start for Princeton was right-hander Jackson Emus, who entered today allowing just 2 total runs in his starts against Purdue and VCU, but the Bulldogs had no problem hitting him today. 1st baseman Luke Hancock led off the first inning with a double, and after a walk by freshman Hunter Hines, right fielder Kellum Clark blasted a 3-run homer deep into right-center.


Johnson was in cruise control the rest of the way. The product of Hinds C.C. pitched 6 innings and allowed just 2 runs and 6 hits, while striking out 10 which was a career high.

"Today was kind of a rarity, I felt I could go to all 4 pitches in any count," said Johnson.

The Bulldog bats stayed hot as catcher Logan Tanner drove in a run with a single in the second, and shortstop Lane Forsythe had a 2-RBI single in the third. Princeton made the switch to lefty Eric Hoefer and centerfielder Brad Cumbest went opposite field for his fourth homer of the year in the fourth inning.


Kellum Clark drove in a run on a double in the sixth and then hit another 3-run homer in the eighth to give the Bulldogs an 11-2 lead and his 7th RBI of the day. The Brandon, MS native, began the year 0-16 but has heated the past two weekends hitting 8-24 with four home runs and 13 RBIs in his past six games.

"It was hard at first, but there's so many worse things than going 0 for your first 16," said Clark.

Freshman lefty Pico Kohn relieved Johnson and pitched the seventh and the eighth, allowing just 2 hits struck out 3 batters. Drew Talley came in to close it out in the ninth, and despite a walk and an error, he got out of the inning with no issues.

Due to cold weather expected tomorrow, Mississippi State and Princeton will play a double-header on Sunday beginning at 11:00 am.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}