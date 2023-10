Shepphard, a Brandon, Miss. native, chose the Bulldogs over offers from West Virginia, Southern Miss and UAB.

Mississippi State added a piece to the future of its defensive line Thursday afternoon with the commitment of East Mississippi C.C. defensive tackle Ashun Shepphard .

This season, the 6-foot-3, 285-pound sophomore has made 15 tackles and 1.5 sacks in six games, helping EMCC to a 4-2 record. As a freshman, Shepphard appeared in six games and made 12 tackles.

Shepphard is Mississippi State's second junior college commitment in the 2024 class. He joins his EMCC teammate Tyler Woodard, a three-star safety.

The Bulldogs now have three defensive lineman committed in the 2024 class. Holmes County (Miss.) four-star Terrance Hibbler and Vicksburg (Miss.) three-star Tyler Carter each announced their commitment over the summer.