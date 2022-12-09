When fellow running back Dillon Johnson entered the portal on Wednesday night, rumors surfaced that Jo'quavious Marks could be following his fellow backfield mate. Marks put those rumors to rest this afternoon with a post on Twitter stating he'd be back next season.

After a hectic week where multiple key offensive players entered the transfer portal, Mississippi State finally got some good news as one of their starters announced he'd be returning.

Marks has been the Bulldogs' leading running back in each of the past three seasons while splitting the backfield with Johnson. He emerged as a freshman when Kylin Hill left the team, picking up 312 rushing yards and three touchdowns with 60 receptions for 268 yards.

The Atlanta native found a nose for the end zone scoring nine touchdowns as a sophomore. He rushed for 416 yards and led all running backs in college football with 83 receptions adding another 502 receiving yards.

The 5'10", 210-pound back totaled 806 yards from scrimmage with nine touchdowns this season, picking up 532 yards on the ground and 274 yards on 45 receptions through the air.

With Bowl practices starting up tomorrow, Marks' return is not only big for Mississippi State in 2023 but important to finish off the 2022 season on a high note. Had Marks left, Simeon Price would be the only scholarship running back on the roster for the ReliaQuest Bowl as J.J. Jernighan and Ke'Travion Hargrove joined Johnson in the portal.