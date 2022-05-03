Jeremiah McClellan reacts to Wisconsin offer, updates recruitment
Four-star WR Jeremiah McClellan has continued to be one of the hottest recruits in the Midwest following a break-out sophomore season. Fueled by an impressive off-season and standout camp performances, his stock has continued to rise and his recruitment doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon. McClellan had a fantastic showing at the Rivals Camp Series event in Indianapolis and his performance earned him an invite to Five-star Underclassmen Challenge that takes place later this year.
I recently caught up with the sophomore standout from St. Louis (Mo.) CBC to discuss the latest in his recruitment and get his reaction to the offer he received from Wisconsin earlier today.
MORE RCS INDY: Prospects that are now on the radar | Analysts' commitment predictions | Teams that should be pleased | Prospects' commitment predictions | Recruiting Rumor Mill | Awards from Indianapolis | Positional MVPs | Combine stars
*****
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
TRANSFER PORTAL: Stories/coverage | Message board
RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info for 2022 series
*****
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news