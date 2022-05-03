Jeremiah McClellan reacts to Wisconsin offer, updates recruitment

Four-star WR Jeremiah McClellan has continued to be one of the hottest recruits in the Midwest following a break-out sophomore season. Fueled by an impressive off-season and standout camp performances, his stock has continued to rise and his recruitment doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon. McClellan had a fantastic showing at the Rivals Camp Series event in Indianapolis and his performance earned him an invite to Five-star Underclassmen Challenge that takes place later this year.

I recently caught up with the sophomore standout from St. Louis (Mo.) CBC to discuss the latest in his recruitment and get his reaction to the offer he received from Wisconsin earlier today.