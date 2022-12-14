Jackson - It wasn't pretty, but #17 Mississippi State improved to 10-0 for the 5th time in school history with a 69-59 win over Jackson State.

The 1-9 Jackson State Tigers put up a heck of a fight giving the Bulldog offense plenty of issues with their zone defense. Mississippi State was forced to settle for 26 three-pointers which hasn't quite been their bread and butter this year, entering tonight's matchup shooting 31% from deep.

The Mo Williams-led Tigers kept themselves in the game as Mississippi State struggled on offense. Starkville High's Coltie Young seemingly could not miss for JSU as he scored 23 points and knocked down seven three-pointers with his beautiful lefty stroke.

Mississippi State found themselves down 43-38 with 13 minutes to play as Jackson State big man Romelle Mansel got some easy buckets inside, but the Bulldogs got a spark from Eric Reed Jr., who scored 11 of his 13 points in the 2nd half.

The Southeast Missouri State transfer drilled two consecutive three-pointers, and D.J. Jeffries heated up to put the Bulldogs in a comfortable position. The senior forward led the team with 15 points. He drained a three from the corner, hit a couple of free throws, and tickled the twine on a nice pull-up jump shot to put the Bulldogs up five.

"We started getting stops. We started hitting more shots. We started doing all the little things," Jeffries said. "I'd say our defense and us hitting shots changed the game."

Oregon State transfer Dashawn Davis helped as well with a crafty finish inside and a three-pointer on the wing. The Bulldogs had finally found their form from deep, shooting 6-13 from deep in the second half after shooting 2-13 in the first half.

The Bulldogs sealed the deal with their defense as they surrendered only three points in the final four minutes, and some transition buckets by Jeffries and Reed and some free throws by Tolu Smith helped State win by double digits.

"It felt good, but personally, I feel like it shouldn't have been that close," Reed said. "But we pulled through some adversity and came out with a win."

Mississippi State will return to Starkville on Saturday as they'll take on Nicholls State in Humphrey Coliseum.