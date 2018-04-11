Ani Izuchukwu, the No. 14 weakside defensive end in the country has committed to Mississippi State.

Originally from the West Africa nation of Nigeria, Izuchukwu came to the United State two years ago. Since that time he has attracted the attention of some of the nation's top football progams.

The 6-foot-4 226-pound athlete chose the Bulldogs over offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Auburn, Ohio State, Notre Dame and a host of other schools.