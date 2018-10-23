Lideatrick Griffin is dynamic with the ball in his hands. He has 12 touchdowns this season. The 5-foot-10, 175 pound athlete out of Philadelphia (Miss.) has pulled offers in from Auburn, Memphis, Mississippi State, Southern Miss and Tennessee because of his quickness and ability to make plays. Alabama, Arkansas, Florida among others are showing interest in the 2020 prospect. The in-state school located in Starkville has made him a top priority and the Bulldogs have taken the early lead.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"When I am at Mississippi State, I feel like I am at home. Everyone is inviting there, everyone shows me love and it just is a great feeling there. It is like another family there for me. "I have really gotten to know coach Joe Moorhead, coach [Mark] Hudspeth and coach [Luke] Getsy. I am close to all three of those coaches. "Them offering me first shocked me for a minute. When I found out about the Mississippi State offer, my heart skipped a couple of beats. I did not see it coming. It was a great feeling. "Mississippi State is definitely my No. 1 school. The coaching staff making me feel special is the biggest reason. "I still really want to learn more about Auburn and Tennessee. Both of those schools have had some big-time players, so I want to learn more about them. I know so much about Mississippi State right now and I am working to learn about other schools. "I plan on waiting it out, seeing who offers me and then committing, but I could commit earlier."

RIVALS REACTION