De'Monte Russell has committed to Mississippi State.
Russell said, "Mississippi State has been my dream school. I grew up watching them and I have visited there the most, I like the environment and I know some of the players.
"I have dreamed of playing for them."
The 6-foot-6, 208 pound defensive end out of Jackson (Miss.) Provine had offers from Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee and other Power 5 programs.
Respect My Decision , There's No place like home!!🐶🙏💪🏾@BallCoachJoeMo@MSUCoachBaker@CoachHuff@RGibsonMSU@CoachPAustin@HailStateFB#HailState#MoorDawg19#Sip2State19 pic.twitter.com/JMxfLyDenU— De'Monte Russell🦍⚡ (@monte_russell) April 12, 2018