De'Monte Russell has committed to Mississippi State.

Russell said, "Mississippi State has been my dream school. I grew up watching them and I have visited there the most, I like the environment and I know some of the players.

"I have dreamed of playing for them."

The 6-foot-6, 208 pound defensive end out of Jackson (Miss.) Provine had offers from Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee and other Power 5 programs.