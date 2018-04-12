Ticker
In-state edge rusher Russell commits to Mississippi State

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Chad Simmons • Rivals.com
De'Monte Russell has committed to Mississippi State.

Russell said, "Mississippi State has been my dream school. I grew up watching them and I have visited there the most, I like the environment and I know some of the players.

"I have dreamed of playing for them."

The 6-foot-6, 208 pound defensive end out of Jackson (Miss.) Provine had offers from Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee and other Power 5 programs.

