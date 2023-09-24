Columbia, SC - Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers and wide receiver Tulu Griffin had a pair of memorable performances, but it wasn't enough to take down South Carolina as the Gamecocks came away with a 37-30 win.

It was a bounce back performance from Rogers, who completed only 39% of his passes in the loss to LSU last week. The senior signal caller threw for a career-high 487 yards on 63% passing and jumped Peyton Manning, Chris Leake and David Greene on the SEC's all-time passing leaderboard, putting him at #3.

Griffin accounted for 256 of those Rogers passing yards on seven receptions, which was the most in a game in Mississippi State history. The record was previously held by Jameon Lewis, who had 220 yards against Rice in the 2013 Liberty Bowl.

"I think they did a heck of a job tonight,' head coach Zach Arnett said. "They were facing a defensive scheme that was pretty much inviting them to beat them through the air. And they did just that. They through the ball over their head quite a few times for a couple of big plays and on the last drive there were a couple more that just as likely could have gone down and Will throws for 500 and something."

The Mississippi State defense, on the other hand, didn't put up much of a fight. South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler completed 18/20 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns, and didn't have an incompletion until the third quarter. The Gamecock rushing attack, which was averaging only 53.0 yards per game entering the week, dominated the Bulldogs on the ground for 144 yards, including 88 from Mario Anderson and 43 from Rattler.

"They have good players. We’re a little banged up on defense. We’ve got guys playing in positions that maybe we didn’t anticipate. But there are no excuses," Arnett said. "They have a good quarterback. He was really accurate tonight. And we didn’t do enough to get off the field or disrupt him enough. They made the plays they needed to."

Xavier Legette, the SEC's leading wide receiver with 556 yards, exploded for 189 on Saturday. On the Gamecocks' first drive, he beat DeCarlos Nicholson on slant route and had nothing but open grass for a 76-yard touchdown. South Carolina struck again on their following drive on a 17-yard touchdown reception by Arkansas transfer Trey Knox after Bookie Watson jumped offsides on fourth down.

Rogers and the Bulldogs evened the score back up with some explosive plays downfield. Griffin beat his man over the top for a 65-yard touchdown, the longest reception of his career, and a 60-yard reception to set up a 7-yard rushing touchdown for Woody Marks.

The Bulldogs, however, squandered a red zone opportunity in the second quarter. Tight end Ryland Goede was called for a holding on a Marks touchdown, and Rogers was picked off by David Spaulding on the next play. It appeared that Spaulding would be called for illegal touching, but after review the call was confirmed that he established himself back in bounds.

The Gamecock rushing attack got things going before halftime with Dakereon Joiner punching in a 3-yard touchdown with 38 seconds remaining, but a failed 20-point conversion put them up 20-14. Rogers was excellent on the final drive, hitting Zavion Thomas and Justin Robinson for first downs, and it allowed Kyle Ferrie to kick a 49-yard field goal as the clock expired.

Legette struck again on the first play of the second half, beating Nicholson over the top for a 75-yard touchdown and putting the Bulldogs in a 10-point hole. Rogers led a 75-yard drive in response, and backup quarterback Mike Wright, a Vanderbilt transfer, scored his first rushing touchdown as a Bulldog on a 1-yard read option.

Mississippi State safety Shawn Preston, who was suspended for the first half due to a targeting penalty, made an immediate impact in the third quarter with a forced fumble, and the Bulldogs evened the score back up at 27-27 with a 23-yard Ferrie field goal.

The Gamecocks rushed their way down the field for a go-ahead field goal by Mitch Jeter, and their defense came up with a big stop on a strip sack by Jordan Strachan. The short field allowed Anderson to score a 9-yard touchdown, putting South Carolina back ahead by ten.

A 13-play, 68-yard drive by the Mississippi State offense got it back to a one score game. Robinson, who finished with a career-high 91 yards, caught two first down passes from Rogers and freshman Creed Whittemore made a first down grab on 4th and 10. Ferrie cut the Gamecock lead to 37-30 on a 47-yard field goal with 2:18 remaining, South Carolina was able to run the clock out after a failed onside kick.

Mississippi State drops to 2-2 on the season and 0-2 in SEC play. Next week they'll be back in Starkville for an 8 p.m. kickoff against Alabama.