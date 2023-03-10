Starkville - Hunter Hines slugged a home run and four RBI while sswitch-pitcherJurrangelo Cijntje pitched six innings of one-run ball as Mississippi State took game one from Lipscomb in an 8-2 win.

Cijntje surrendered his first earned run of the season in the top of the first. Cijntje walked the first batter he faced and hit the next, and a sac bunt by Mason Lunsgrin and a sac fly from Trace Willhoite put Lipscomb on the board.

The freshman sensation had a very up-and-down night but held the Bisons scoreless over the next five innings. The Willemstad, Curaçao, native struck out eight Lipscomb hitters and gave up just one hit, but also walked five and plunked two. His fastball was inconsistent as he fell behind hitters frequently, but his changeup and curveball were lights out.

"I thought he was really good. His stuff was just ok, but he came out of his bullpen trying to find it," Head Coach Chris Lemonis said. "I thought he really competed tonight and had to make some big pitches. He was tested a little more tonight than some of the other nights. He wanted to go back out there in the sixth. It was good to see him want to take the ball in that moment as a young kid. He’s got a chance to be really special."

Lipscomb lefty Michael Dunkelberger, an Indiana transfer once recruited by Lemonis, shut down the Bulldogs in the first two innings. The junior from South Bend, IN, kept the State hitters off balance the first time through the order with his change of speeds. He struck out Bulldog freshman Ross Highfill on three pitches of 70, 80, and 87 MPH, but the bats woke up the second time through.

Mississippi State 2nd baseman Amani Larry led off the third inning with a walk, and after Colton Ledbetter hit an infield single and Bryce Chance was hit in the knee, the Bulldogs loaded the bases. Luke Hancock wore one off his shoulder to bring in the tying run, and Highfill attacked back in his second plate appearance by nearly hitting a grand slam. Instead, Highfill settled for a 2-RBI single to give State the lead as the Lipscomb left fielder Jake Berg couldn't come down with the leaping catch at the wall.

"I think they competed in and out of the strike zone," Lemonis said. "Get the walk, get the HBP. Even Ross Highfill’s at bat, he lays off the low change ups. For a young kid, in a big game, he got the good pitch to hit. That’s the key. A lot of our big innings have started with a walk or an HBP or making someone make a play. Then we get the big hit. It’s what good offenses do."

Highfill's Madison Central teammate Hunter Hines roped his 2nd double of the game down the right field line, but this time he had two runners on base, and he drove them both in to give the Bulldogs a 5-1 lead.

After escaping a bases-loaded in the fourth, Cijntje pitched his best in the fifth and the sixth. He had an eight-pitch fifth inning as he forced two popups and a strikeout, and he struck out the side in the sixth despite hitting the first batter.

Lefty Joey Mitchell blew out Dunkelberger's fire in the third, retiring three straight hitters when he came in. After two more shutout innings, the Bulldogs extended their lead to 6-1 on a sac fly from Larry.

Hines launched his fifth homer of the season in the seventh off Lipscomb reliever Chandler Giles, and the two-run shot gave the Bulldogs and 8-1 lead.

Freshman Evan Siary relieved Cijtnje in the seventh, and the Starkville Academy product did exactly what was needed with a big lead. He threw strikes. In three innings, the righty gave up three hits and one earned run, and RBI single from Alex Vergara, but fanned three and walked one.

"It’s huge because you don’t have to use the rest of your bullpen," Lemonis said. "I can hold guys for tomorrow. Tomorrow will be huge. They’ll be very competitive games. Having pretty much a full bullpen is huge for us."

With rain in the forecast for Sunday, Mississippi State and Lipscomb will play a double-header beginning at 1 p.m. tomorrow. Landon Gartman will start game one for the Bulldogs while the game two starter is still to be determined. Righties Ethan Smith and Braydon Tucker are expected to start for the Bisons.



