Mississippi State landed its second transfer portal commitment after highly coveted Marshall guard Andrew Taylor announced his commitment to the Bulldogs on Saturday evening.

Since entering the transfer portal on Monday, Taylor received interest from a long list of schools including Indiana, Auburn, Ole Miss, Miami, Michigan, Kentucky, Florida, Kansas State, and Memphis. Taylor joins former West Virginia center Jimmy Bell in Mississippi State’s transfer portal class.

Taylor, a 6’3” guard from Corbin, KY, spent four seasons at Marshall and started all 110 games in his career. He was named to the C-USA All-Freshman Team in 2019-20 after averaging 10.1 points, 3.2 assists, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game.

As a sophomore, Taylor scored 12.0 points per game and shot 41.6% from three on 3.5 attempts while tacking on 4.0 assists, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.5 steals. As a junior, he averaged 14.2 points, 4.4 assists, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.8 steals. Taylor attempted 6.0 three-pointers per game that season and made 42.0% of his field goals, 32.8% of his threes, and 73.3% of his free throws.

In Marshall’s first season in the Sun Belt last season, Taylor was named to the conference’s First Team. He averaged 20.2 points per game on 41.7% shooting, 36.4% from three on 7.1 attempts, and 80.% from the free throw line while dishing out 4.7 assists, grabbing 4.7 rebounds, and swiping 2.1 steals.

Taylor scored in double figures in 32 of 33 games last season and scored over 20 points in 14 games. He scored a career-high 33 in a win over Coastal Carolina, shooting 5-13 from beyond the arc, and added 10 rebounds and six assists in that game. He also added a 28-point performance against Georgia Southern, three 27-point games against Toledo, Troy, and Arkansas State, and 26-point nights against Miami (OH) and Georgia State.

Taylor will have one year of eligibility at Mississippi State due to the extra year given during the 2020-21 season. Taylor’s addition puts Mississippi State at 13 scholarship players for next season. The Bulldogs lost Eric Reed Jr. and Tyler Stevenson to graduation and Kimani Hamilton and Martavious Russell to the transfer portal. Mississippi State is currently waiting on a decision by All-SEC center Tolu Smith who is testing the NBA Draft waters and has until May 31 to make a final decision.

The Bulldogs are currently expected to return four starters, and it could become five if Smith opts to return. Mississippi State also brings in a recruiting class featuring three high school prospects in four-star point guard Josh Hubbard, three-star wing Adrian Myers, and three-star center Gai Chol, as well as two junior college prospects in shooting guard Trey Fort and power forward Jaquan Scott.