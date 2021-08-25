Georgia DB Collins commits to MSU

Mississippi State dipped into Georgia again for a defensive back with the commitment of Audavion Collins on Wednesday. Collins picked the Bulldogs over multiple offers including Michigan State and Tennessee.

The Newton HS star announced his decision after school via a stream by his recruiting coach on Twitter.

"I chose Mississippi State because the coaching staff believed in me and they stayed in touch and they are like family up there so those are the reasons why I chose Mississippi State. Go Mississippi State Bulldogs," Collins said.