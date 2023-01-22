Starkville - Mississippi State cut it close after erasing a 16-point deficit, but Florida's outstanding outside shooting was too much to overcome as they fell to the Gators 61-59.

Florida came out flaming from three and surged out to a 33-17 lead in the first half. Belmont transfer Will Richard knocked down his first three attempts from deep, and Mississippi State couldn't get anything going on the offensive end.

Early on, the Bulldogs' plan was to feed Tolu Smith inside the paint, but the 6'11" senior was outmatched by the length of Florida's Colin Castleton and shot a putrid 5/15 from the field on his way to 12 points.

Will McNair Jr. began a 7-0 run to close out the half with a finish inside, and a nasty and-1 slam by D.J. Jeffries in transition, followed by another dunk from Cameron Matthews, cut the Florida lead to 33-24 going into the break.

A prayer by former Mississippi State commit Riley Kugel as the shot clock expired early in the 2nd half proved to be the epitome of Florida's shooting Saturday night. The Gators shot a combined 10/24 from beyond the arc and had five different players connect from downtown.

Mississippi State was able to make it a tie ballgame in a two-minute stretch where Shawn Jones knocked down a three, followed by two more from Dashawn Davis, but Florida quickly responded to take back a double-digit lead. Will Richard drained his fourth three of the game while Kowacie Reeves and Riley Kugel each hit their 2nd.

The Bulldogs still were able to get back into the game as Shakeel Moore and Will McNair Jr. led them on the offensive end. The duo of Moore and McNair outplayed most of their starters as Moore scored 12 while McNair added ten on 5/6 shooting, and another three-pointer from Davis got it back within two with 1:30 on the clock.

Mississippi State held Florida scoreless in the final stretch of the game, but they came up short on the offensive end. Cameron Matthews passed the ball out of bounds with a wide-open McNair in the corner. After the State defense got a stop down the other end, D.J. Jeffries grabbed the rebound with 12 seconds left but couldn't convert the last chance layup for the tie.

With a tough two-game stretch ahead against Alabama and TCU, the Bulldogs have fallen to 1-7 in SEC play, and Chris Jans made it known that every game down the stretch is a must-win.

"At this point, I think every game is a must-win," Jans said.