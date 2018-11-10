TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Coming off a dominant 45-3 Homecoming win against Louisiana Tech last week, No. 16 Mississippi State will travel to No. 1 Alabama for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday on CBS, the Bulldogs' fourth straight SEC game against a top-20 opponent including the second straight on the road.

For complete gameday and stadium information, visit HailState.com/gameday.

The Bulldogs are ranked 16th in the College Football Playoff Rankings, 18th in the Associated Press Top 25 and 15th in the Amway Coaches poll.

Viewing Information The game will be televised live on CBS with Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (analyst) and Jamie Erdahl (reporter) set to call the action. Live streaming video is available via CBSSports.com. Listening Information The MSU Sports Network C Spire Tailgate Show, hosted by Bart Gregory and Matt Wyatt of the MSU Football Radio Network goes live at 12:30 p.m. Neil Price, Matt Wyatt and Jay Perry will call the game on the network (check for affiliates here). Live audio is also available for FREE at HailState.com and via the TuneIn app. Fans in Starkville can tune to 100.9 FM. Fans inside Bryant-Denny Stadium can tune to 89.7 FM. CowbellsCowbells will not be permitted inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. Social Media/Live Stats Live updates from the game are available via MSU's official social media channels: Twitter, Instagram and Facebook (click the links). Live Stats are available via RollTide.com. WeatherTemperatures at kickoff will be around 49 degrees with sunny skies and a zero percent chance of rain.

By The Numbers

52 – Plays of 20+ yards from scrimmage by MSU in nine games this season, which equals its 2017 season total

9 – Straight seasons MSU has secured bowl eligibility

8 – Straight wins vs. SEC teams when allowing less than 100 yards rushing, dating back to the 34-29 win at No. 8 LSU in 2014

7 – Games MSU has held opponents to less than 14 points this season, the most in the FBS

6 – Rushes of 30+ yards by QB Nick Fitzgerald this season, tops in the SEC

5 – TDs allowed by the Bulldogs in 21 red-zone attempts, a 21.7 percent figure that is tops in the nation

Three Notes To Know

1. State is bowl eligible for a school-record ninth straight season. Entering the 2018 season, MSU was one of five SEC teams who have been to a bowl every season this decade (Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Texas A&M the others).

2. Bob Shoop's defensive unit has allowed the fewest touchdowns in the nation (9), and they rank second in the FBS in scoring defense (12.3 ppg) behind only UAB (12.1 ppg). State has issued just two touchdowns in opponents' last 51 possessions dating back to the third quarter of the Florida game. Shoop, whose unit leads the SEC in 11 different defensive statistical categories, was recognized for his efforts as one of 53 nominees for the 2018 Broyles Award, which honors college football's top assistant coach.

3. Among active FBS players, QB Nick Fitzgerald ranks ninth in career rushing yards (3,325), tied for third in career rushing touchdowns (42), fifth in career total touchdowns responsible for (91), 11th in career total offense yards (9,017) and tied for third in career 100-yard rushing games (19). He has 10 passing touchdowns and nine rushing touchdowns in eight games played this season.

Series History– MSU and Alabama are meeting for the 103rd time with the Crimson Tide holding an 81-18-3 all-time mark

– The Tide have won 10 straight in the series and five in a row in Tuscaloosa

– MSU’s last win over Alabama occurred on Nov. 10, 2007 by a score of 17-12 in Starkville (Alabama was ranked No. 21 in that game in Nick Saban's first season)

– The Bulldogs' last victory in Tuscaloosa was Nov. 4, 2006 (24-16)

– This is the fourth time in five years that both teams are ranked at the time of the meeting (2016 MSU was not)

– It's also the fifth time in seven meetings that Alabama enters the contest ranked No. 1 in the country in at least one poll, including the last three matchups.