BulldogBlitz - From State to Sundays: Week 17 updates

STARKVILLE – Nineteen former Mississippi State Bulldogs are headed to the NFL Playoffs next week. Nine of those will have a first-round bye as members of the defending-champion Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers.

Week 17 saw a pair of Bulldog debuts as Martinas Rankin played his first game of the season and first in more than a year after being sidelined with an injury in 2019. Carolina’s Tommy Stevens made his NFL debut, running four times for 24 yards on five snaps.

Opposite Stevens, J.T. Gray was New Orleans’ second-highest graded defender, posting career highs in overall grade (89.9) and coverage grade (83.1) according to Pro Football Focus. Gray’s grades both ranked inside the top 20 in the NFL this week.

Elgton Jenkins registered an 80.4 pass blocking grade from PFF, his sixth mark above 80.0 this season. He is one of just 23 offensive linemen to play at least 50 percent of snaps this year with fewer than 15 allowed pressures.

State’s defensive line products landed among the regular-season league leaders. Chris Jones finished fourth in the league with 28 QB hits and ranked seventh in overall defensive grade (90.3) and pass rush grade (93.1) according to PFF. Montez Sweat finished seventh in the league in sack yardage (83.0).

Sweat made two key plays on Sunday night with Washington needing a win to advance to the postseason. He picked up a sack for a loss of 13 yards to go along with his three QB hits and dove to bat a lost snap away from the quarterback in the fourth quarter. That fumble was recovered by Washington, which then kicked a field goal to extend its lead to six points.

Veterans K.J. Wright and Fletcher Cox continue to climb the career record books for their respective franchises. Despite being inactive in Week 17, Cox finished 2020 tied for fifth in Eagles history with 54.5 career sacks. His 140 games played ranks fourth among Philadelphia defensive linemen.

Wright finished the year at 934 career regular-season tackles. That ranks third in Seahawks history, and is just 50 tackles behind the No. 2 mark for the franchise. Wright also led all NFL linebackers with 10 pass defenses this season.

Wild Card Weekend will pit Jeffery Simmons against Pernell McPhee and Tyre Phillips when the Titans and Ravens meet. Denico Autry’s Colts will face the Buffalo Bills. Gray and the Saints take on the Chicago Bears and Wright’s Seahawks meet the Rams. Washington and Sweat claimed the final playoff spot and will meet Tampa Bay in the first round.

JOHNATHAN ABRAM | LAS VEGAS RAIDERS – S | AT MSU: 2017-18Season: 13 G, 13 GS, 60 TKL, 26 AST, 86 TT, 2 INT, 3.0 TFL, 4 QBH, 5 PDLast Week: 1 GS, 3 TKL, 1 AST, 4 TT at Denver Broncos (W, 32-31)





DENICO AUTRY | INDIANAPOLIS COLTS – DT/DE | AT MSU: 2012-13Season: 14 G, 13 GS, 20 TKL, 13 AST, 33 TT, 7.5 SK, 9.0 TFL, 10 QBHLast Week: 1 GS, 1 AST, 1 TT, 1 QBH vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (W, 28-14)

Indianapolis is the No. 7 seed in the AFC and will play Buffalo in the Wild Card roundPosted Indianapolis’ second-highest overall defensive grade (85.1) per PFFAdded three total pressures





HUNTER BRADLEY | GREEN BAY PACKERS – LS | AT MSU: 2012-17Season: 16 G, 1 ASTLast Week: 1 G at Chicago Bears (W, 35-16)

Green Bay is the No. 1 seed in the NFC and has earned a first-round bye





FRED BROWN (PS) | DENVER BRONCOS – WR | AT MSU 2010-15Season: 1GLast Week: DNP vs. Las Vegas Raiders (L, 31-32)





DEION CALHOUN (PS) | CINCINNATI BENGALS – OG | AT MSU: 2014-18Season: 1 GS, 1 G, 1 Pressure AllowedLast Week: DNP vs. Baltimore Ravens (L, 3-38)

TOMMY CHAMPION (PS) | SEATTLE SEAHAWKS – OT | AT MSU: 2017-19Season: Practice SquadLast Week: DNP at San Francisco 49ers (W, 26-23)

Seattle is the No. 3 seed in the NFC and will play the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round

BRIAN COLE II (PS) | MIAMI DOLPHINS – S | AT MSU: 2017-19Season: Practice SquadLast Week: DNP at Buffalo Bills (L, 26-56) LOGAN COOKE | JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS – P | AT MSU: 2014-17Season: 14 G, 56 Punts, 2,669 Yds, 47.7 AVG, LONG 67, 19 In-20, 46 KO, 2,782 Yds, 25 TBLast Week: 1 G, 7 Punts, 335 Yds, 47.9 AVG, LONG 61, 1 In-20 at Indianapolis Colts (L, 14-28)

Punted a season-high seven times with an average hang time of 4.56 seconds





FLETCHER COX | PHILADELPHIA EAGLES – DT | AT MSU: 2009-11Season: 15 G, 15 GS, 28 TKL, 13 AST, 41 TT, 6.5 SK, 9.0 TFL, 9 QBH, 1 PD, 1 FFLast Week: DNP vs. Washington Football Team (L, 14-20)

Finished 2020 tied for fifth in Eagles history with 54.5 sacks and ranks fourth among defensive linemen with 140 games played





CAMERON DANTZLER | MINNESOTA VIKINGS – CB | AT MSU: 2016-19Season: 11 G, 10 GS, 34 TKL, 10 AST, 44 TT, 2 INT, 3.0 TFL, 3 PD, 1 FF, 1 FRLast Week: DNP at Detroit Lions (W, 37-35)





WILLIE GAY JR. | KANSAS CITY CHIEFS – LB | AT MSU: 2017-19Season: 16 G, 8 GS, 29 TKL, 10 AST, 39 TT, 1.0 SK, 3.0 TFL, 1 FF, 1 QBH, 3 PDLast Week: 1 GS, 1 TKL, 1 TT vs. Los Angeles Chargers (L, 21-38)

Kansas City is the No. 1 seed in the AFC and has earned a first-round bye





J.T. GRAY | NEW ORLEANS SAINTS – DB | AT MSU: 2014-17Season: 16 G, 8 TKL, 8 TT, 2 FR, 1 PDLast Week: 1 G, 1 TKL, 1 TT, 1 PD at Carolina Panthers (W, 33-7)

New Orleans is the No. 2 seed in the NFC and will play Chicago in the Wild Card roundRecorded New Orleans’ second-highest overall defensive grade (89.9) including a team-best 83.1 coverage gradeOverall grade ranked 13thin the NFL in Week 17 and coverage grade was 19thBoth grades were career highsBroke up a pass on third-and-seven in the fourth quarter





FARROD GREEN (PS) | INDIANAPOLIS COLTS – TE | AT MSU: 2015-19Season: 1 GLast Week: DNP vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (W, 28-14)

Indianapolis is the No. 7 seed in the AFC and will play Buffalo in the Wild Card round





GERRI GREEN (PS) | LAS VEGAS RAIDERS – LB | AT MSU: 2014-18Season: Practice SquadLast Week: DNP at Denver Broncos (W, 32-31)

STEPHEN GUIDRY (IR) | DALLAS COWBOYS – WR | AT MSU: 2018-19Season: Opted OutLast Week: DNP at New York Giants (L, 19-23)

BRAXTON HOYETT (PS) | BALTIMORE RAVENS – DT | AT MSU: 2014-18Season: 1 GLast Week: DNP at Cincinnati Bengals (W, 38-3)

Baltimore is the No. 5 seed in the AFC and will play Tennessee in the Wild Card round

GABE JACKSON | LAS VEGAS RAIDERS – OG | AT MSU 2009-13Season: 16 G, 16 GS, 1 TKL, 26 Pressures AllowedLast Week: 1 GS, 2 Pressures Allowed at Denver Broncos (W, 32-31)





ELGTON JENKINS | GREEN BAY PACKERS – OG | AT MSU: 2014-18Season: 15 G, 15 GS, 76.6 Pass Block Grade, 12 Pressures AllowedLast Week: 1 GS, 1 Pressure Allowed at Chicago Bears (W, 35-16)

Green Bay is the No. 1 seed in the NFC and has earned a first-round byeRegistered an 80.4 pass blocking grade from PFF, his sixth mark above 80.0 this seasonOne of 23 offensive linemen to play at least 50 percent of snaps with fewer than 15 allowed pressures





CHRIS JONES | KANSAS CITY CHIEFS – DT | AT MSU: 2013-15Season: 14 G, 13 GS, 24 TKL, 12 AST, 36 TT, 7.5 SK, 3.0 TFL, 2 FF, 28 QBH, 3 PDLast Week: 1 G vs. Los Angeles Chargers (L, 21-38)

Kansas City is the No. 1 seed in the AFC and has earned a first-round byeFinished fourth in the NFL with 28 QB hitsRanked seventh in the league in overall defensive grade (90.3) and pass rush grade (93.1) per PFF





JAQUARIUS LANDREWS (IR) | NEW YORK GIANTS – S | AT MSU: 2017-19Season: Injured ReserveLast Week: DNP vs. Dallas Cowboys (W, 23-19) BENARDRICK MCKINNEY (IR) | HOUSTON TEXANS – LB | AT MSU: 2011-14Season: 4 G, 4 GS, 21 TKL, 17 AST, 38 TT, 1.0 TFL, 1 PDLast Week: DNP vs. Tennessee Titans (L, 38-41)





PERNELL MCPHEE | BALTIMORE RAVENS – LB | AT MSU: 2009-10Season: 15 G, 13 GS, 26 TKL, 8 AST, 34 TT, 3.0 SK, 3.0 TFL, 15 QBH, 1 PDLast Week: 1 GS, 1 QBH at Cincinnati Bengals (W, 38-3)

Baltimore is the No. 5 seed in the AFC and will play Tennessee in the Wild Card round





TYRE PHILLIPS | BALTIMORE RAVENS – OT | AT MSU: 2017-19Season: 11 G, 8 GS, 1 FR, 14 Pressures AllowedLast Week: 1 G, 0 Pressures Allowed at Cincinnati Bengals (W, 38-3)

Baltimore is the No. 5 seed in the AFC and will play Tennessee in the Wild Card roundDid not allow a pressure for the third straight game and fifth time this season





DAK PRESCOTT (IR) | DALLAS COWBOYS – QB | AT MSU: 2011-2015Season: 5 G, 5 GS, 151-222, 1,856 YDS, 9 TD, 99.6 QBR, 18 RUSH, 93 YDS, 3 TDLast Week: DNP at New York Giants (L, 19-23)





MARTINAS RANKIN | KANSAS CITY CHIEFS – OT | AT MSU: 2015-17Season: 1 G, 1 GS, 1 Pressure AllowedLast Week: 1 GS, 1 Pressure Allowed vs. Los Angeles Chargers (L, 21-38)

Kansas City is the No. 1 seed in the AFC and has earned a first-round byeStarted in his first NFL action in over year after being sidelined by an injury on Nov. 10, 2019

WILL REDMOND | GREEN BAY PACKERS – S | AT MSU: 2012-15Season: 13 G, 1 GS, 21 TKL, 7 AST, 28 TT, 2 QBH, 1 PDLast Week: 1 G, 2 TKL, 2 TT at Chicago Bears (W, 35-16)

Green Bay is the No. 1 seed in the NFC and has earned a first-round bye





CHAUNCEY RIVERS (PS) | BALTIMORE RAVENS – OT | AT MSU: 2017-19Season: Practice Squad

Last Week: DNP at Cincinnati Bengals (W, 38-3)

Baltimore is the No. 5 seed in the AFC and will play Tennessee in the Wild Card round

JEFFERY SIMMONS | TENNESSEE TITANS – DL | AT MSU: 2016-18Season: 15 G, 15 GS, 25 TKL, 24 AST, 49 TT, 3.0 SK, 3.0 TFL, 13 QBH, 1 FF, 3 FR, 5 PDLast Week: 1 GS, 1 QBH at Houston Texans (W, 41-38)

Tennessee is the No. 4 seed in the AFC and will play Baltimore in the Wild Card roundTotaled four pressures





DARIUS SLAY | PHILADELPHIA EAGLES – CB | AT MSU: 2011-12Season: 15 G, 14 GS, 53 TKL, 6 AST, 59 TT, 1 INT, 2.0 TFL, 6 PDLast Week: 1 GS, 1 TKL, 1 AST, 2 TT vs. Washington Football Team (L, 14-20)





PRESTON SMITH | GREEN BAY PACKERS – LB | AT MSU: 2011-14Season: 16 G, 13 GS, 29 TKL, 12 AST, 41 TT, 4.0 SK, 7.0 TFL, 11 QBH, 3 PD, 1 FR, 1 TDLast Week: 1 GS, 1 QBH at Chicago Bears (W, 35-16)

Green Bay is the No. 1 seed in the NFC and has earned a first-round bye





TOMMY STEVENS | CAROLINA PANTHERS – WR | AT MSU: 2017-19Season: 1 G, 4 RUSH, 24 YDSLast Week: 1 G, 4 RUSH, 24 YDS vs. New Orleans Saints (L, 7-33)

Made his NFL debut and played five snapsCarried four times gaining positive yardage on each runPosted a long of 10 yards on second-and-four in the fourth quarter

MONTEZ SWEAT | WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM – DE | AT MSU: 2017-18Season: 16 G, 16 GS, 28 TKL, 17 AST, 45 TT, 9.0 SK, 12.0 TFL, 20 QBH, 6 PD, 1 INT, 2 FF, 1 TDLast Week: 1 GS, 4 TKL, 1 AST, 5 TT, 1.0 SK, 1.0 TFL, 3 QBH at Philadelphia Eagles (W, 20-14)

Washington is the No. 4 seed in the NFC and will play Tampa Bay in the Wild Card roundOverall defensive grade of 85.8 was Washington’s second-highestDove to bat a loose snap away from the quarterback, leading to a Washington recovery and eventual field goal to build a six-point leadPicked up a sack for a loss of 13 yards and added three QB hitsTotaled seven pressuresFinished seventh in the league in sack yardage (83.0)





DARRYL WILLIAMS (PS) | KANSAS CITY CHIEFS – OT | AT MSU: 2015-19Season: Practice SquadLast Week: DNP vs. Los Angeles Chargers (L, 21-38)

Kansas City is the No. 1 seed in the AFC and has earned a first-round bye

K.J. WRIGHT | SEATTLE SEAHAWKS – LB | AT MSU: 2007-10Season: 16 G, 16 GS, 61 TKL, 25 AST, 86 TT, 2.0 SK, 11.0 TFL, 3 QBH, 1 INT, 10 PD, 1 FF, 2 FRLast Week: 1 GS, 3 TKL, 3 TT, 1.0 TFL at San Francisco 49ers (W, 26-23)

Seattle is the No. 3 seed in the NFC and will play the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card roundFinished 2020 with 934 career tackles in the regular season, which ranks third in Seattle franchise history and is just 50 tackles away from Eugene Robinson’s second-place mark (984, 1985-95)Led all linebackers in the NFL in the regular season with 10 pass defenses





ISAIAH ZUBER (PS) | NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS – WR | AT MSU: 2019Season: 4 G, 2 REC, 29 YDS, 2 RUSH, 21 YDSLast Week: DNP vs. New York Jets (W, 28-14)