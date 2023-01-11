Athens, GA - One thing sticks out when you check the box score of Mississippi State's 58-50 loss at Georgia Wednesday.

Free throws.

The Bulldogs from Starkville shot a putrid 7/22 from the charity stripe, and it proved to be the difference as Mississippi State fell to 1-3 in SEC play.

Georgia made the most of its opportunities converting on 25 of their 31 free throw attempts, including making each of its last 14. Mississippi State trailed by just two points going into the final minute after a Dashawn Davis three, but Georgia was able to make it an eight-point victory. UGA made all eight of its free throw attempts after MSU's intentional fouls, while State managed just one basket from Cameron Matthews during that stretch.

The Mississippi State defense remained stellar as they held Georgia to 29.8% from the field and 21.7% from beyond the arc while forcing 18 turnovers, but the offense couldn't help them pull out a win.

Bradley transfer Terry Roberts put up a game-high 16 points while hitting 2/6 from deep and 6/6 from the line. Georgia's 2nd leading scorer, Kario Oquendo (14.1 ppg), was held scoreless, but they got 21 from its frontcourt in big man Braelen Bridges and Oklahoma State transfer Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe.

MSU couldn't convert in transition scoring only 12 points off its 18 turnovers created, and they shot an abysmal 29.8% from the floor while going 5/23 from deep.

Tolu Smith's cold streak since the start of SEC play continued as he scored just five points and shot 3/11 from the free-throw line. Shakeel Moore scored 15 off the bench, while D.J. Jeffries added ten, but both did it inefficiently as Jeffries shot 3/14 with Moore going 5/14.

Mississippi State will finish up its road trip in Auburn on Saturday before coming back home to face Tennessee on Tuesday, and if they can't right the ship in the next two games they'll risk falling to the bottom of the SEC standings.