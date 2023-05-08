Seattle, WA - J.P. France became the 67th Diamond Dog to reach the Major Leagues on Saturday, and his debut was one to remember.

The right-handed pitcher from Lulling, LA spent the 2018 season at Mississippi State after transferring from Tulane. That season, France helped the Bulldogs reach the College World Series after pitching for a 3.77 ERA with 65 strikeouts.

France was selected by the Houston Astros in the 14th round of the 2018 Draft. In 19.1 innings of work in AAA Sugarland this season, France posted a 2.33 ERA with 26 strikeouts. After it was announced that starting pitcher Luis Garcia needed season-ending Tommy John surgery, France was selected to join the rotation of the defending World Series Champions and made his debut against the AL West rival Mariners on Saturday.

France was tasked with a difficult challenge immediately. The first batter he faced was All-Star centerfielder and reigning American League Rookie of the Year Julio Rodriguez, but he sent J-Rod down swinging on a slider, which was his best pitch of the night with a 132 Stuff+ according to FanGraphs.

France ended up loading the bases in that first inning, after allowing a single to first baseman Ty France, plunking left fielder Jared Kelenic, and walking third baseman Eugenio Suarez. The rookie competed through it and ended up striking out the side, sitting down catcher Cal Raleigh and All-Star right fielder Teoscar Hernandez on a pair of heaters upwards of 95 MPH.

Across five innings, France held the Mariners scoreless while allowing only three hits and one walk. He racked up five strikeouts while generating 13 whiffs on 36 swings. His fastball averaged 93.7 MPH and topped out at 95.7, but he also made sure to keep hitters guessing with a curveball, cutter, slider and changeup.

France exited the game with a 3-0 lead but will have to wait to record his first Major League victory as the Mariners rallied for seven runs in the seventh inning and went on to defeat the Astros 7-5. France is next scheduled to pitch against the White Sox on Friday.



