Four-star WR Santana Fleming talks top trio, hints about other contenders

Santana Fleming’s recruitment exploded in early 2021, earning the bulk of his 45 offers that winter while at American Heritage Plantation (Fla.). Now the 2023 prospect at Western High School (Fla.) for his senior season, Flemming is now much closer to making his college decision. On Monday, the four-star wide receiver teased three of his top five schools via Instagram, and plans to announce the final two in the coming month. I caught up with the speedy playmaker as he inches closer toward a decision to talk to those top schools.

In His Own Words

Auburn: “The fact that they’ve been recruiting me as far as I can remember, I wanna say since sophomore year, that hasn’t stopped. So that really made me want to be interested toward them and just see what they have to offer." He has an official visit date set for Auburn on Sept. 17, when Auburn faces off against LSU. Fleming looks forward to seeing the gameday atmosphere Auburn has to offer, among other things. “Probably just getting a feel for what the game atmosphere is going to be like, If I was to choose there," he said. "Just really want to see what the city has to offer. If I’m going to be up there for 3-4 years, I really wanna see what I’ll be living in, the type of circumstances, and all that. I really want to sit down with the new receivers coach, coach (Ike) Hilliard, and just pick his brain and stuff because I know he went to the NFL. He’s been where i’m trying to get to so that’ll be a good standing point for me” *****

Louisville: “It’s a great feeling being recruited by Louisville. They're on the come up with a top class. It’s a blessing because you know they got that four-star QB, (Pierce) Clarkson, he texts me. The message is just that they want me and I just have to schedule my OV and get up there to see what they’re talking about”. Fleming plans to schedule his Louisville OV within the next week. *****

Mississippi State: “The vibe is great, probably one of the realest coaching staffs I've come across out of all my offers. They definitely just tell you what it is, and not just what you want to hear. That's definitely a bonus for me because I really don’t want to go into a situation where they’re just talking to me and once I get on campus it's something totally different. You know that's an Air Raid Offense so you know they’re going to throw the ball, everything I’m looking for in an offense. Big-time football, it's the SEC so I'm interested just as they're interested in me.” Plans to schedule official visit very soon *****

Remaining two top schools

While Fleming still wanted to keep the final two schools of his top five a secret until he announces, he did share some key factors he is looking for in naming those final two programs. “Style of play is always going to come to it," he said. "I’m not trying to go into a situation where it's mainly a run type of offense. The two schools I’m thinking about definitely throw the ball and put guys into the league. Everything I consider going into a school, those last two fit. “All my top five schools are equal to, once I start taking OV’s that’ll start setting schools apart from each other."

Commitment Date

As far as a date for his commitment, Fleming wants to feel out his visits before making a decision, and seems to be in no rush at all. “Depends how well my OV’s go," he said. "I feel like if I was going on an official visit and I get there feeling like this is home, then I’ll pretty much lock in. That’s really undecided, I’m just going off the feel.”

