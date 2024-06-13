"I want people to know my commitment day finally," Jenkins told Rivals. "I'm going to whatever school shows and proves to me that I can make an impact and make their team better.

The four-star also confirmed a verbal commitment date, set for June 29, about a week after all of his official visit dates are behind him.

Carl Jenkins Jr., the St. Augustine (Fla.) High School standout boasts more than 30 scholarship offers to his name, but he is now down to a final four of Louisville , Mississippi State , UCF and USF .

One of the top uncommitted pass catchers in the Sunshine State took the next step in his recruitment on Thursday.

Jenkins expanded on why each program made his final group of contenders.

Louisville: "Louisville is a really great program, (Garrick) McGee and (Jeff) Brohm are my guys and I like how they want me at slot and outside in their offense. We've got really great relationships and they're straight forward with you. I like how they win games and are in the ACC."

Mississippi State: "Mississippi State shows love, they're in the SEC and I love that. I love how coach (Jeff) Lebby puts up close to 40 points every game and how much he throws the ball. Me and coach Bump (Chad Bumphis) got a great relationship and I'm big on them."

UCF: "I’m a huge priority for them and I love the way they want to use me in their offense. Me and coach Gus (Malzahn) have an awesome relationship and I like the way he gets his ballers the ball. Coach (Tim) Harris loves my build and wants to use me as a playmaker in the offense. I feel like I can play early, and I love how my wide receivers coach is also is the offensive coordinator."

USF: "USF's coaching staff is a really great coaching staff, from the head coach (Alex Golseh) to everybody on the staff. They love me and they show me how bad they want me. I have an upcoming visit with them and I'm looking forward to it."

The rising-senior recruit, who hauled in 23 receiving touchdowns over the last two varsity seasons, has already taken trips to each contender.

A final official visit still to be taken at USF, where his high school quarterback is already committed in Locklan Hewlett. The trip is set for the weekend of June 21.