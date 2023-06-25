Saturday night, IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star offensive lineman Jimothy Lewis announced his commitment to Mississippi State. Lewis, a native of Madison, Mississippi, attended Madison-Ridgeland Academy for his freshman and sophomore years and held offers from Georgia, Alabama, Ole Miss, Florida, Auburn, LSU, Michigan, and Miami among many others.

Zach Arnett and Mississippi State have had a monster week on the recruiting trail. On Tuesday, the Bulldogs added three four-star commitments to their 2024 class from cornerback P.J. Woodland and wide receivers J.J. Harrell and Braylon Burnside , and they capped off the week with another blue chip recruit.

The 6'6", 278-pound offensive lineman primarily worked at right tackle for IMG Academy as a junior last season, helping the Ascenders to an #5 national ranking and an 8-1 record against one of the most difficult schedules in the country.

Lewis is the fourth offensive lineman to join Mississippi State's 2024 recruiting class, following Winona (Miss.) three-star T.J. Lockhart, Lausanne Collegiate (Tenn.) three-star- Luke Work, and Collierville (Tenn.) three-star Kison Shepard.

Lewis' addition brings Mississippi State to 14 total commitments in the 2024 class, eight of which come from the Magnolia State. Lewis is the ninth commitment of an impressive month for Zach Arnett on the recruiting trail, becoming the fifth four-star to join since Terrance Hibbler committed on June 1st.