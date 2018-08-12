Four-star guard Jaykwon Walton commits to MSU
On Saturday the Mississippi State men's basketball program added another key prospect with the commitment of Jaykwon Walton.
Mississippi State assistant George Brooks has been the key recruiter for Walton and after pursuing him throughout the spring and summer Brooks was able to secure the commitment.
❌BREAKING:❌ Jaykwon Walton (@jaykwon1walton) of Team Thad has committed to Mississippi State 🐶 (@HailStateMBK)...— Team Thad (@TeamThad21) August 11, 2018
The 6’7 SG thanks all the programs that recruited, but @msstate was best place for him to take his next step. “HAIL STATE BABY” ♨️🎥💯 #TTN #TeamThad #HailState pic.twitter.com/fPZhvVs9xy
Walton chose the Bulldogs over Florida, Georgia, Louisville and Memphis among others.
As a junior the 6-foot-six Walton averaged 19.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists for Carver High School in Montgomery, Alabama.