Four-star guard Jaykwon Walton commits to MSU

Vernon Bailey • BulldogBlitz.com
On Saturday the Mississippi State men's basketball program added another key prospect with the commitment of Jaykwon Walton.

Mississippi State assistant George Brooks has been the key recruiter for Walton and after pursuing him throughout the spring and summer Brooks was able to secure the commitment.

Walton chose the Bulldogs over Florida, Georgia, Louisville and Memphis among others.

As a junior the 6-foot-six Walton averaged 19.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists for Carver High School in Montgomery, Alabama.

{{ article.author_name }}