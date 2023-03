ROUND ROCK, Texas - Four-star athlete Daniel Hill put his versatility on full display during the Overtime 7 tournament in Texas this past weekend. A well-built prospect, Hill lined up at wide receiver during the event and was consistently creating separation down the field.

Hill has the ability to play all over the gridiron. He is a productive running back in the Magnolia State that also shows some upside as a receiver. Additionally, his 6-1 and 217-pound frame suggests that he can carve out a role on the defensive side of the ball, too.

With the spring here and visits taking shape, Hill updates his recruitment with Rivals.com. A handful of programs are beginning to separate themselves from the rest of the pack for the Rivals250 prospect out of Mississippi.

*****