One of the top-ranked talents in the Magnolia State has made his decision. Rivals250 Hattiesburg (Miss.) Oak Grove cornerback PJ Woodland announced his commitment to Mississippi State over LSU and other contenders on Tuesday.

Woodland narrowed his list of nearly 20 scholarship offers down to two before choosing the Bulldogs over Tigers. Arkansas, Florida State, Ole Miss, Texas and Texas A&M had all been in the mix for Woodland at different stages in his process.

"I committed to State because it just felt like home," Woodland told Rivals.com. "State was my first offer and ever since then, they’ve showed so much hospitality.”

The four-star had become a regular visitor to Mississippi State since grabbing an offer from the SEC West program, taking multiple visits in the month of June alone. Zach Arnett and staff were able to seal the deal with the in-state target.

Woodland is a two-way player that makes an impact on both sides of the ball at cornerback and wide receiver. The ball skills show up wherever he plays, as he registered seven interceptions during his junior campaign.

Rivals ranks Woodland as the No. 231 prospect in the 2024 class. He is the No. 8 recruit in Mississippi and No. 26 cornerback nationally. Woodland joins a Mississippi State class that is headlined by four-star defensive tackle Terrance Hibbler in Arnett's first cycle since taking over in Starkville.

"They showed me since day one that I belong there," said Woodland.

