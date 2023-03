Four-star athlete Julius Pope has four spring visits already set. The rising prospect out of Mississippi powerhouse South Panola saw his recruitment really take off in late January with offers flying in from the likes of Alabama, Arkansas, Louisville, Michigan, and Oregon.

He took a visit to the Crimson Tide in January, where he met with Nick Saban. His first spring visit is scheduled for this weekend at Arkansas. The Razorbacks are looking to make a big impression on Pope with co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson - who has significant ties to the Magnolia State - leading the charge.

Next month, Pope is looking to check out Ole Miss on April 1, Louisville on April 7, and Mississippi State the following weekend on April 15. The Cardinals were among the first to offer Pope, while the two in-state schools remain in the evaluation process of the versatile athlete.