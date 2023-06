Four-star athlete Braylon Burnside has trimmed his list down to a few contenders, with only a handful of programs remaining in the picture as the summer heats up. The Starkville (Miss.) standout has an SEC-heavy final group.

The two in-state programs, Mississippi State and Ole Miss, both remain in the hunt, to no surprise. In addition to the two heated rivals, Arkansas, Auburn, Illinois, and Texas A&M round out the group in focus for the do-it-all playmaker.

Burnside has already used an official visit to check out the Aggies, while he has another locked in with the Razorbacks for later this month. The four-star dives into the contenders for his commitment with Rivals.com.

*****