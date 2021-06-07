Four-star Ala. OL Lucas Taylor flips to Mississippi State from LSU

The Bulldogs have flipped Mississippi native and Rivals four-star offensive lineman Lucas Taylor from LSU.

After a recent trip to Starkville, Taylor, a George County native, made the decision to flip from LSU to Mississippi State on Monday night.

The move surprised many in the state of Mississippi and beyond, but the closer one looks into the situation, the more it makes sense for Taylor to make the move he did.

LSU recently fired their offensive line coach, James Cregg. That was the coach Taylor committed to back when he first committed to the Tigers back in August of last year.

Taylor chose to flip to Mississippi State over an offer list which originally included Texas A&M, Arkansas, Florida State, and Penn State among several others.

He becomes the 14th commitment for Mississippi State in the 2022 class, and his pledge raises the Bulldogs' class in the rankings to No. 5 overall.

Stay tuned to BulldogBlitz for more.



