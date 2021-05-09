 BulldogBlitz - Former WSU WR Jamire Calvin re-uniting with Mike Leach at MSU
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-09 06:00:48 -0500') }} football Edit

Former WSU WR Jamire Calvin re-uniting with Mike Leach at MSU

Russell Johnson • BulldogBlitz
Managing Editor
@RivalsJohnson

When running the Air Raid, one can never have too many weapons for the QB.

That’s what makes the decision of former Rivals250 Calif. WR Jamire Calvin so big. On Saturday night, after weeks of rumors that made it sound like a very high possibility, Calvin announced his decision to transfer to Mississippi State.

Calvin signed originally with Mike Leach and his staff out of HS in the Class of 2017 in what was a whirlwind of a recruitment.

The Los Angeles native spent time committed to both Nebraska and Oregon State before signing with Leach and the Cougars in February.

Calvin went on to have an up-and-down career in Pullman, finishing his career with 92 catches for 980 yards and 5 TD.

He will arrive in Starkville in the coming weeks, and will have two years to play two.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTgiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pc3Npc3NpcHBpc3RhdGUu cml2YWxzLmNvbS9uZXdzL2Zvcm1lci13c3Utd3ItamFtaXJlLWNhbHZpbi1y ZS11bml0aW5nLXdpdGgtbWlrZS1sZWFjaC1hdC1tc3UiCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1 bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50 KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFt ZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGlu ZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlz IGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9z LnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmlu c2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3Jp cHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2gu Y29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGbWlzc2lz c2lwcGlzdGF0ZS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmZvcm1lci13c3Utd3It amFtaXJlLWNhbHZpbi1yZS11bml0aW5nLXdpdGgtbWlrZS1sZWFjaC1hdC1t c3UmYzU9MjAyMjczMzExOCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwv bm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=