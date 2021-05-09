BulldogBlitz - Former WSU WR Jamire Calvin re-uniting with Mike Leach at MSU

When running the Air Raid, one can never have too many weapons for the QB.

That’s what makes the decision of former Rivals250 Calif. WR Jamire Calvin so big. On Saturday night, after weeks of rumors that made it sound like a very high possibility, Calvin announced his decision to transfer to Mississippi State.

Calvin signed originally with Mike Leach and his staff out of HS in the Class of 2017 in what was a whirlwind of a recruitment.

The Los Angeles native spent time committed to both Nebraska and Oregon State before signing with Leach and the Cougars in February.

Calvin went on to have an up-and-down career in Pullman, finishing his career with 92 catches for 980 yards and 5 TD.

He will arrive in Starkville in the coming weeks, and will have two years to play two.