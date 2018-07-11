Brandon Bryant was suppose to be suiting up for Mississippi State this season. After starting the past three seasons, he still had one more year of eligibility before trying to make his mark in the NFL.

Sadly, that wasn't the route Bryant was meant to take.

After running into some academic issues prior to spring practice, the 6-foot, 215-pound safety with freakish athletic ability announced that he had withdrew from the team and would instead be pursing a professional career. He followed the announcement by entering his name into 2018 NFL Supplemental Draft, which took place on Wednesday.

Bryant wasn't selected, but he will still get a chance to pursue an NFL career after it was announced that he would be signing an undrafted free agent contract with the New York Jets.