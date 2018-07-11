Report: Former MSU safety expected to sign with New York Jets
Brandon Bryant was suppose to be suiting up for Mississippi State this season. After starting the past three seasons, he still had one more year of eligibility before trying to make his mark in the NFL.
Sadly, that wasn't the route Bryant was meant to take.
After running into some academic issues prior to spring practice, the 6-foot, 215-pound safety with freakish athletic ability announced that he had withdrew from the team and would instead be pursing a professional career. He followed the announcement by entering his name into 2018 NFL Supplemental Draft, which took place on Wednesday.
Bryant wasn't selected, but he will still get a chance to pursue an NFL career after it was announced that he would be signing an undrafted free agent contract with the New York Jets.
The #Jets are expected to sign former Mississippi State safety Brandon Bryant, source said. Bryant wasn’t selected in NFL supplemental draft, but ran a 4.4-range 40 at pro day, could contribute immediately on special teams.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 11, 2018
NY Jets I have something to prove! This decision will be one that I will never forget 💪🏽— Brandon Bryant (@blb1_era) July 11, 2018
There were actually two players who were picked in the supplemental draft this year. The New York Giants selected Western Michigan CB Sam Beal in Round 3. He was followed by Virginia Tech CB Adonis Alexander, who was selected by the Washington Redskins in Round 6.
Despite going undrafted, Bryant was pursued by multiple teams following the draft. That came as no surprise after his impressive workout back in June.
We're breaking down all the 2018 Supplemental Draft prospects on tomorrow's episode of Locked On NFL Draft, and this Brandon Bryant cat can hit. pic.twitter.com/uyBmecMX32— Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) July 9, 2018
There's no guarantee that Bryant will make the 53-man roster in New York. With that said, his combination of size, speed and athleticism should -- at the very least -- land him on a practice squad somewhere.
Stay tuned as we follow Bryant's attempt at an NFL career -- as well as several other former Mississippi State players.